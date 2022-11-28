Read full article on original website
Players, coaches meet with media ahead of 40th Governors Challenge
SALISBURY, Md. – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Governors Challenge this December, during which 110 teams will come to Wicomico County to compete in the region’s premier high school basketball tournament. The Governors Challenge, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, will take place Dec. 26-30 at the Wicomico...
UMES alum selected to lead Martin State Airport
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Congratulations to University of Maryland Eastern Shore Aviation Science alumnus Harold Fowler. The Maryland Department of Transportation selected Fowler to lead the Martin State Airport in Baltimore as the new Chief of Aiport Operations and Maintenance.
Delaware GOP raises concerns over reports of voting issues on Election Day
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Republican Party is demanding action from state elections officials after at least 10 polling locations in New Castle County reportedly ran out of ballots on Election Day. Delaware GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady says the Republican State Committee received numerous phone calls and...
Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating
EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
Cambridge PD thanks community for successful Thanksgiving dinner
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department is thanking community members who came out to their Thanksgiving dinner. With the help of the community, they were able to feed about 275 people. The department is also grateful to all the volunteers that made this possible.
Expressions of interest roll in for Cambridge waterfront redevelopment project
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – For several years, the City of Cambridge has had its sights set on revitalizing its waterfront. Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. (CWDI) recently announced that dozens of interested parties have submitted their proposals for the site. “We were struggling to get businesses interested [when we started]. I...
Salisbury man, 14-year-old charged in shooting investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A 14-year-old is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting investigation in Salisbury. We’re told the investigation began on Sunday, when deputies responded to the 800 block of West Road for a shots fired report. Shell casings were located in the parking lot, and deputies later found a vehicle that had been shot. The vehicle was processed and the occupant was interviewed as a result.
Public meeting scheduled for Milford to discuss new traffic study
Milford, Del., – Some new changes, could be coming to the city of Milford. That would be a new bike and pedestrian path. This is planned on South Walnut Street, where residents say there have been many speeding accidents. The city has hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study that would identify possible improvements. Now Milford residents have the opportunity to take a look at the concept plan at an upcoming open house.
Felton woman arrested in connection to Royal Farms shoplifting incident
FELTON, Md. – A Felton woman has been charged with shoplifting following an investigation. At around 8:20 a.m. on November 20th, Felton Police responded to the Royal Farms located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a female suspect was inside the store and had stolen merchandise before police arrived.
Plastic Bag Ban Passes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md – Some changes are on the way for many of Salisbury’s businesses, as a recent plastic bag ban was approved. The ban does not go in into effect until July 1st to give businesses time to adjust to the new rule, one that Salisbury City Council member, Michele Gregory says was in an effort to make the city more environmentally conscious and limit harmful waste.
LGBTQ+ folk on Delmarva watch Respect for Marriage Act as it heads to House
DELMARVA – LGBTQ+ individuals and those in interracial relationships are one step closer to being guaranteed the right to marriage. Tuesday night, the United States Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The legislation repeals, and replaces, the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman; spouse...
Attempted burglary lands Dover man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an attempted burglary investigation Monday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., Dover Police received a call from the victim stating that someone was trying to break into her home. Officers responded and found the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Dwayne Tate, wearing a mask, on the front porch of the residence. Officers tried to take Tate into custody, but he ran away in an attempt to flee. Tate was taken into custody after an officer used their taser, at which time he was found in possession of 9 grams of marijuana.
Giving Tuesday campaign returns, provides support for local non-profits
DELMARVA – It’s giving Tuesday, which means that in a span of 24-hours the local ‘Shore Give More’ campaign will residents across Eastern Shore the chance to give back to organizations making an impact in the community in Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico counties. Community Foundation of the...
Former Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Deputy indicted by Grand Jury on 50 charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A former Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted by a Grand Jury on rape and numerous related charges. We’re told Steven Abreu has been charged with a series of criminal offenses against five separate victims in the months of September and October 2022. Abreu is accused of using his position to sexually assault women while on duty. The 50-count indictment includes 9 counts of first degree rape and 14 counts of misconduct in office.
Seaford family says time is running out for them to find permanent shelter after losing their home in a fire
SEAFORD, Del.- A family in Seaford is asking for any help they can get after losing their home in a fire last Wednesday. “Everything is burnt down, everything we built here is gone we got nothing,” said Homeowner Lisa Hall who lived at the home with 16 kids and 7 other adults.
Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
Wanted Harrington man arrested in connection to recent burglaries
LAUREL, Del. – A wanted subject is behind bars after police were called to investigate a suspicious person Sunday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m., a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Dam Road for a suspicious person walking in the roadway carrying a gas can. Contact was made with the subject, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Brown, who was found to have three warrants out for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that took place in November.
Local family sponsors Diakonia Christmas Tree
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Barbara and Dan Peletier took time with their family on Wednesday to sponsor a Diakonia Christmas tree at Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks. This is their second year participating in the Annual Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration hosted by the shelter.
DSP asking for public’s help in identifying grocery store robbery suspect
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect in the Rehoboth Beach area. At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway for a reported robbery. It was learned that an unknown woman had tried to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. When the woman was confronted by a store employee, she allegedly pushed the cart into the employee and pulled out pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then reportedly sprayed the employee before fleeing the store with most of the items in the cart.
