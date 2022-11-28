DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an attempted burglary investigation Monday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., Dover Police received a call from the victim stating that someone was trying to break into her home. Officers responded and found the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Dwayne Tate, wearing a mask, on the front porch of the residence. Officers tried to take Tate into custody, but he ran away in an attempt to flee. Tate was taken into custody after an officer used their taser, at which time he was found in possession of 9 grams of marijuana.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO