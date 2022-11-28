Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
darientimes.com
Family sues Farmington River towns after Plainville teen and his friend drowned in 2021
The estate of a 15-year-old Plainville boy who drowned last year along with a friend in the rain-swollen Farmington River is suing the towns of Avon and Burlington along with organizations and businesses deemed responsible for controlling a dam and posting warnings in a popular swimming area. Lucas Brewer and...
darientimes.com
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say
HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
darientimes.com
Police: Man wounded in Main Street shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a shooting on Main Street early Friday left one person hurt. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Main Street after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 12:40 a.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Arriving officers located "evidence of gunfire"...
darientimes.com
West Hartford approves new drive-thru Starbucks despite traffic concerns raised by neighbors
WEST HARTFORD — Despite concerns about increased traffic, the Town Council unanimously approved an application for a new Starbucks with a drive-thru on South Main Street. Corporate Center West Associates LLC, which owns the property, was granted a special amendment to allow the re-subdivision to build a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the northeast corner of the property at 433 S Main St.
darientimes.com
Opinion: 50 years of growth at Fairfield U. come with a cost
My alma mater Fairfield University was recently featured on the front pages of the sports section of the local newspaper and the business section of the New York Times . The local story about the women’s basketball team opening the school’s new arena with a victory was notable because the newspaper covers UConn athletics extensively while giving short shrift to local schools like Fairfield, Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport.
darientimes.com
Waterbury man impersonated others to get COVID unemployment benefits, officials say
WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after obtaining unemployment benefits using other people's personal information during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Olajuwon Harrington, 30, was charged at the federal level with access device fraud and aggravated identify theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office...
darientimes.com
5 things to know about Matt Turner, USMNT goalkeeper and former Fairfield University star
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Matt Turner has had quite the journey to become United States Men's National Soccer Team's starting goalkeeper for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Fairfield goalie has performed impressively in the World Cup so far, but his...
