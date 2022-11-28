ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished

NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
NORWALK, CT
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
HARTFORD, CT
Police: Man wounded in Main Street shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a shooting on Main Street early Friday left one person hurt. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Main Street after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 12:40 a.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Arriving officers located "evidence of gunfire"...
HARTFORD, CT
West Hartford approves new drive-thru Starbucks despite traffic concerns raised by neighbors

WEST HARTFORD — Despite concerns about increased traffic, the Town Council unanimously approved an application for a new Starbucks with a drive-thru on South Main Street. Corporate Center West Associates LLC, which owns the property, was granted a special amendment to allow the re-subdivision to build a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the northeast corner of the property at 433 S Main St.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Opinion: 50 years of growth at Fairfield U. come with a cost

My alma mater Fairfield University was recently featured on the front pages of the sports section of the local newspaper and the business section of the New York Times . The local story about the women’s basketball team opening the school’s new arena with a victory was notable because the newspaper covers UConn athletics extensively while giving short shrift to local schools like Fairfield, Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Waterbury man impersonated others to get COVID unemployment benefits, officials say

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after obtaining unemployment benefits using other people's personal information during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Olajuwon Harrington, 30, was charged at the federal level with access device fraud and aggravated identify theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office...
WATERBURY, CT

