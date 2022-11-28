Read full article on original website
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
Man shoots at another man 3 separate times in revenge shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for three revenge shootings, from an ongoing feud. On Nov. 5 at approximately 5 p.m., a woman was driving a 2018 Nissan KCK near Corry Road and Eloise Road, with a man in the passenger seat. While driving, they were approached by...
Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion
MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI
A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked. The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle. Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro. Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries. It is...
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Man arrested after officers track stolen iPhone to his location, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen iPhone led to the arrest of a man accused of a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at Z-Market on Perkins Road and found that a man had his car stolen after two people approached him with handguns, police said.
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
FedEx employee dead after 'two-vehicle accident' at World Hub in Memphis
A 48-year-old male FedEx employee died Wednesday after a "two-vehicle accident" at the FedEx World Hub, according to Memphis Police Department and airport officials. Memphis International Airport Public Information Officer Glen Thomas said the Memphis Airport Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Memphis hub where officers were informed two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals.
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
