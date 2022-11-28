A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO