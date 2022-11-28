Read full article on original website
Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox Controller
Each year, as you fight colder temperatures with blankets, fires and long-sleeve clothing, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar. If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering cold-weather gear intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.
iOS 16.2 Will Fix a Big Annoyance With the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a handful of flashy software changes, such as the Dynamic Island for showing system alerts and a highly anticipated always-on display. That latter feature isn't new exactly. For years, Android devices have had an always-on display that shows essential information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and sometimes icons for notifications. But the iPhone's version has Apple's own twist.
Energizer and Panasonic Batteries Are Now on Sale at Woot, Starting at Just $3
The holidays are just around the corner, so you may be buying presents that are battery-operated. It's one thing to see the excitement on your child's face when they open their new toy. It's another thing to follow it up with disappointment that they can't play with it since the batteries weren't included.
Grab a New Apple MagSafe Charger for $30 -- Today Only
Looking for MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14? Right now Woot has Apple MagSafe chargers available for just $30 -- that's a $9 savings over the Apple Store. Not only do these nifty chargers snap on the back of your device, but they provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. Whether you're picking up one for yourself or putting it under the tree for one of your loved ones, this is a solid deal. This offer is only available today while supplies last.
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
AT&T Boosts Its iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Ahead of Holidays
If you're on AT&T and debating getting a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone this holiday season, you may find yourself with a better deal even though we're past Black Friday. The carrier has upped its promotion for new and upgrading users from $800 off a new Apple or Samsung device to up to $1,000 off, so long as you're trading in a phone.
3 Reasons to Care About the Tesla Semi Even if You'll Never Buy One
It's pretty unlikely you'll buy a Tesla Semi. There are reasons why you should care about the hulking electric vehicle, though. Chief Executive Elon Musk showed off the truck Thursday night to tout the first shipments of the massive machines to PepsiCo, which ordered 100 Tesla Semis in 2017 when the truck debuted. Tesla missed its initial deadline to start selling Tesla Semis in 2019, but now it's building them at a factory in Sparks, Nevada.
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
Get Little Tikes Toys and Play Sets for Up to 58% Off Today at Amazon
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be a tall order, but if you start early, it's easier to grab cool finds at great prices. Right now Amazon has marked down Little Tikes toys and play sets by up to 58%. This deal is only available today while supplies last, and we've already seen some items sell out, so don't wait too long to make your purchase if you see something you like.
Alexa Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Amazon Echo Device Experience
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. At this point, Alexa may feel like a member of the family. Amazon's trusty voice assistant is always around when you need it, from streaming music, to setting reminders and telling funny jokes -- and there are now more than 300 million devices connected to it. Whether you have an Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 or the Show 15, Alexa can make your life easier by automating your day.
6 Best Melatonin Supplements of 2022
Having a hard time getting to sleep at night? There's a supplement for that. Melatonin, a natural hormone in our brains, can be taken at night to help you sleep. By doing so, your brain will tell your body it's time to sleep. The artificial melatonin in a supplement mimics the naturally occurring melatonin in our brains when it gets dark out. It's a natural sleep aid with no prescription required.
Give the Gift of a Superior Poop With the Squatty Potty
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Gut health is real -- which is why it's time to make going No. 2 your No. 1 priority with the Squatty Potty. Why it's a great gift: Conventional toilets...
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
The Keurig K-Cafe Is Now at Its Lowest Price Ever on Best Buy, Get It for Just $100
Who doesn't like a steaming fresh cup of coffee in the morning? Even the smell of coffee can be enough to awaken your senses and give you a great start to your day. People can make their coffee in many different ways, from a simple cup of instant black coffee to a more fancy latte with a milk frother.
