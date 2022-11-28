ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Framingham State Loses in Overtime 68-62

FRAMINGHAM – The Lesley University men’s basketball team edged out Framingham State in non-conference action Thursday night at Logan Gymnasium. Lesley University 68, Framingham State 62 (OT) Framingham State falls to 2-6 overall. Lesley University gets its first win and is now 1-7. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The two...
Panthers Tallies Two 3rd Period Goals To Defeat Rams

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University ice hockey team scored three second period goals tying the game before Plymouth answered with a pair of third period goals to secure a 5-3 victory this evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Loring Arena. INSIDE THE NUMBERS. The...
Brazil in World Cup Soccer Action Friday

FRAMINGHAM – Brazil is in World Cup soccer action today, December 2. In their final Group G game, Brazil, which has already qualified for the 16-team next round, will play Cameroon. Brazil defeated Switzerland earlier this week to advance to the next round in the 2022 World Cup. The...
Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, 103

WEST NEWTON – Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, of West Newton, died Monday, November, 28, 2022 in her home. She was 103. Ethel was born in East Boston on February 24, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Costello) Terry. Raised in East Boston, she lived in Winthrop...
Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices

FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
Framingham Public Schools Opens Online Pre-Registration For Class of 2036

FRAMINGHAM – Families who have a child or children that will be five-years-old by August 31, 2023 are invited to pre-register their incoming Kindergarteners online. Located at the Farley Building, the Department of Student Registration has just released the timeline and summary of the Kindergarten registration process that all families must go through before a child can begin their academic career in Framingham Public Schools.
