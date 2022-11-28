Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Nardizzi Makes United Soccer Coaches Division III All-Region II Team
FRAMINGHAM – After earning All-Conference accolades last month, Framingham State’s Bryce Nardizzi and Kunphel Sinha were named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III All-Region II team as announced by the organization this week. Nardizzi who was the MASCAC Offensive Player of the Year led the league in...
Framingham Hoopsters Open Season On The Road Against Natick High
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys varsity basketball team will open its season on the road against Bay State Conference rival Natick High on Tuesday, December 13. Seventy boys tried out for the the basketball program at Framingham High, said head coach Jason Gosselin. Thirteen athletes made varsity, and...
Framingham State’s O’Connor Scores 1000th Point as Rams Defeat Smith 78-74
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State women’s basketball scored 21 4th quarter points to defeat Smith College, who is ranked sixth nationally by D3hoops.com, by a score of 78-74 in a rematch of last season’s NCAA First Round Saturday afternoon. During the game Framingham State junior Flannery O’Connor...
Framingham State Loses in Overtime 68-62
FRAMINGHAM – The Lesley University men’s basketball team edged out Framingham State in non-conference action Thursday night at Logan Gymnasium. Lesley University 68, Framingham State 62 (OT) Framingham State falls to 2-6 overall. Lesley University gets its first win and is now 1-7. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The two...
Panthers Tallies Two 3rd Period Goals To Defeat Rams
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University ice hockey team scored three second period goals tying the game before Plymouth answered with a pair of third period goals to secure a 5-3 victory this evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Loring Arena. INSIDE THE NUMBERS. The...
PHOTOS: Fuller Middle’s Turkey Trot Returned
FRAMINGHAM – Fuller Middle School students were off and running a one-mile race around the school on November 23. The race had not been run in a few years due to COVID and our new school being built. We are lucky enough to have some amazing turf fields for...
Brazil in World Cup Soccer Action Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Brazil is in World Cup soccer action today, December 2. In their final Group G game, Brazil, which has already qualified for the 16-team next round, will play Cameroon. Brazil defeated Switzerland earlier this week to advance to the next round in the 2022 World Cup. The...
PHOTO GALLERY: Hemenway Elementary Staging Beauty & The Beast This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Hemenway Elementary School will stage the Disney musical Beauty & The Beast this weekend. Tonight’s opening night for the 5th grade musical is sold out. There are a half dozen seats left for the Saturday, December 3rd 2 p.m. matinee and about 50 seats for the Saturday night show at 7 p.m.
Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, 103
WEST NEWTON – Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, of West Newton, died Monday, November, 28, 2022 in her home. She was 103. Ethel was born in East Boston on February 24, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Costello) Terry. Raised in East Boston, she lived in Winthrop...
Changes Coming To BLOCKS Preschool Program; High School BLOCKS To Be Eliminated in 2024-25
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools announced several changes to its BLOCKS Preschool program today, December 1. The following changes are scheduled to take place beginning the 2023-24 school year:. Criteria for enrollment in the District’s tuition-based seats for new students will be as follows:. Only Framingham residents can...
Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices
FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
Kenneth W. Young, 87, U.S. Air Force Veteran & Mechanical Engineer
FRAMINGHAM – Kenneth W. Young, 87, a longtime resident of Framingham, South Yarmouth, and most recently Sudbury, died Monday, November 28, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Millis he was the youngest of 9 children to Clarence & Ruth (Miner) and the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Thompson) Young.
John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, Navy Veteran & 34-Year City of Newton Employee
NATICK – John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, a longtime resident of Newton and the last 15 years of his life in Natick died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Matthew M. & Anna (Cronin) Murphy, and the beloved husband of the late Elaine V. (Mead) Murphy.
James Edward Zeboski, 90., Air Force Veteran & Worked For New England Telephone For 42 Years
FRAMINGHAM – James Edward Zeboski of Framingham, and formerly of South Portland ME, died peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the age of 90. Born and raised in South Portland Maine, he was the son of the late Stanley and Hilda Zeboski, and the beloved husband of Elaine C. Zeboski.
Framingham Public Schools Opens Online Pre-Registration For Class of 2036
FRAMINGHAM – Families who have a child or children that will be five-years-old by August 31, 2023 are invited to pre-register their incoming Kindergarteners online. Located at the Farley Building, the Department of Student Registration has just released the timeline and summary of the Kindergarten registration process that all families must go through before a child can begin their academic career in Framingham Public Schools.
Framingham Public School District Enrollment Increases by 5.10% or 450 New Students
FRAMINGHAM – Student enrollment at the Framingham Public Schools is up 5.10%, said the District’s Director of Student Enrollment Mikaele Neves. School districts across the Commonwealth are required to submit grade-by-grade enrollment numbers to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by October 1. Framingham Public School...
Framingham Garden Club’s Green Sale Today & Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Garden Club members put their talent to work this week, creating hundreds of winter greenery products. Their Greens Sale opens today, Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. Shop until 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. “We are offering many one-of-a-kind indoor centerpieces...
Marcella O’Brien, 91, New England Telephone Employee For 30 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Marcella O’Brien, 91, of Mashpee, formerly of Framingham, passed away surrounded by her family on November 28, 2022 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James O’Brien with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Marcella was born August 16, 1931,...
Massachusetts Alliance For Portuguese Speakers Announces New Board Officers
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term at its monthly meeting on November 22. Antonio Massa Viana, Esq., of Sudbury, founder and Managing Attorney at Massa Viana Law, was elected as the health and...
Feudo Receives Ambassador of the Year Award From MetroWest Chamber
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its Ambassador of the Year award to Framingham resident James Feudo last month. Feudo is the president and chief technologist of JVF Solutions, a Framingham-based web design and digital marketing agency. “James has always had a love of technology, which led...
