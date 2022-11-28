ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed

In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What’s more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
France 24

Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea

Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the black granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return.‘’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural...
The Independent

Can GPS tracking reduce cases of vulture poisoning in Zimbabwe?

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA leading African conservation organisation is exploring ways to utilise technology to curb the poisoning of vultures in Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.The two game reserves are said to be the most affected by the poisoning of vultures.The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), which is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and east Africa, says it will use vultures as their “Eye In The Sky” to raise alerts about poisoning incidents.Data would be transmitted from GPS-tracked vultures and sent to monitors, which will enable a more rapid...
vinlove.net

Where visitors understand more about Buon Don elephants

DAK LAK – Eman’s long house in the Buon Don tourist area holds many documentary photos and tools for hunting forest elephants in the past. The long house Eman (elephant house) in the Buon Don tourist area has an area of ​​about 100 m2, containing hundreds of documents, images, objects, jewelry… related to elephants. For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, elephants are considered as a family member, a sacred symbol, symbolizing the power, material and spiritual strength of the village.
The Jewish Press

First-Ever Course for Kosher Slaughterers in Ethiopia Graduates 12

This week in Ethiopia, twelve men underwent a training course to become halakhically qualified as ritual slaughterers. The course took place in the city of Gondar, part of a joint initiative of the local community rabbi, Rabbi Menachem Waldman, the director of the Straus-Amiel Rabbinical Emissary Program of Ohr Torah Stone Rabbi Eliahu Birnbaum, and the Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy