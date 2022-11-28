Read full article on original website
Related
8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What’s more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
France 24
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
Tomb of a forgotten queen is one of several new stunning Egyptian discoveries
Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), the tomb is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice. University of Jaen and MalagaTunnels, tombs, and pyramids, oh my!
Mystery Surrounds Ancient Nile Crocodile That’s Rumored To Have Eaten Over 300 People
A crocodile known as Gustave captured social media’s attention—not for the first time—after rumors reignited that it’s eaten 300+ people. More on the strange mystery below. The Daily Mail reports that the large Nile crocodile measures a massive 20 feet in length. It also, supposedly, weighs...
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the black granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return.‘’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural...
travelawaits.com
A Complete List Of Countries Where You Can And Can’t Drink The Tap Water When You Travel
When you tell people you’ll be traveling to a foreign country, they will inevitably ask a variation of the question, “Is it safe to drink the water there?”. For that matter, you may even be asking the same question yourself. Rather than trusting hearsay reports from other travelers...
Can GPS tracking reduce cases of vulture poisoning in Zimbabwe?
By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA leading African conservation organisation is exploring ways to utilise technology to curb the poisoning of vultures in Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.The two game reserves are said to be the most affected by the poisoning of vultures.The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), which is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and east Africa, says it will use vultures as their “Eye In The Sky” to raise alerts about poisoning incidents.Data would be transmitted from GPS-tracked vultures and sent to monitors, which will enable a more rapid...
London museum returns looted Benin City artefacts to Nigeria
Six artefacts looted by British troops 125 years ago from Benin City, in what is now Nigeria, are being repatriated to their place of origin, increasing pressure on the British Museum to follow suit. The objects, including two 16th-century Benin bronze plaques ransacked from the royal palace, were handed to...
‘Red lights are flashing’: Athens tourism explosion threatens ancient sites
Hoards of tourists huddle in groups along the cobbled boulevard beneath the Acropolis on a late November morning more summery than autumnal. Others get on and off the open-top doubledeckers running the riviera route. A man dressed as an ancient marathon warrior poses “for a fee” with the majestic citadel in the background.
vinlove.net
Where visitors understand more about Buon Don elephants
DAK LAK – Eman’s long house in the Buon Don tourist area holds many documentary photos and tools for hunting forest elephants in the past. The long house Eman (elephant house) in the Buon Don tourist area has an area of about 100 m2, containing hundreds of documents, images, objects, jewelry… related to elephants. For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, elephants are considered as a family member, a sacred symbol, symbolizing the power, material and spiritual strength of the village.
The Jewish Press
First-Ever Course for Kosher Slaughterers in Ethiopia Graduates 12
This week in Ethiopia, twelve men underwent a training course to become halakhically qualified as ritual slaughterers. The course took place in the city of Gondar, part of a joint initiative of the local community rabbi, Rabbi Menachem Waldman, the director of the Straus-Amiel Rabbinical Emissary Program of Ohr Torah Stone Rabbi Eliahu Birnbaum, and the Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry group.
11 countries in Africa are teaming up to build a massive coast to coast "wall" to combat climate change
When most people think of Africa, they imagine hot barren deserts unable to sustain life. Although this may be true for some parts of Africa, nearly 40% of all land on the massive continent is considered agricultural land perfect for farming foods such as corn, grains, and many other fruits and vegetables.
Comments / 0