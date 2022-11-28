ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 8 Arrive on Hulu and Crunchyroll?

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago

Thanksgiving is in our rearview mirror, which means we’re heading toward holiday movie season! If you’d like to watch a Christmas classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas is available on Apple TV+, Home Alone is streaming on Disney+, and Will Ferrell’s iconic film Elf is available on HBO Max.

Additionally, the next new episode of Chainsaw Man is about to drop on Hulu and Crunchyroll!

The previous episode (Episode 7: “The Taste of a Kiss”) centered on Aki getting stabbed by Kobeni while protecting Denji. Per Hulu, “seeing this, Denji jumps inside the ‘Eternity Devil’ and starts attacking it. He fails to kill the ‘Eternity Devil’ and his chainsaw power ends up fading after losing too much blood.” But don’t worry, Denji manages to restore his power after eating the devil’s flesh and drinking its blood.

What can we expect from the eighth episode of the series? We’re about to find out. Here’s when Chainsaw Man Episode 8 arrives on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 8 RELEASE DATE:

The eighth episode of Chainsaw Man premieres Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the United States.

WHERE TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 8:

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 will be available to watch on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Detailed streaming information below.

WHAT TIME WILL CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 8 BE ON HULU AND CRUNCHYROLL?

The next new episode of Chainsaw Man premieres Tuesday, November 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

HOW TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN ON CRUNCHYROLL:

New episodes of Chainsaw Man are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Available for $7.99/month (or $9.99/$14.99 a month for higher tier options), Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 8 ON HULU:

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Hulu, which is available for as little as $7.99/month (or $14.99/month for the no ads plan). You can also access Hulu if you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 or $19.99/month (no ads).

Photo: Crunchyroll

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

IS CHAINSAW MAN ON NETFLIX?

Nope. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available on Netflix in the United States.

Robert Downey Jr. Recalls Drug Addiction Years in Netflix’s ’Sr.’: “It’s Shocking A Single Movie Came Out Finished”

In his new Netflix documentary, Sr., Robert Downey Jr. gets a chance to say goodbye to his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who died last July at the age of 85. And he also gets a chance to have difficult conversations—including a heart-to-heart regarding their years using drugs. The loosely-structured film, directed by Chris Smith (the man behind Netflix’s Fyre documentary), is ostensibly a reflection on the avant-garde director’s career. But it quickly becomes clear that the real story is the relationship between Downey Jr. and his father. Referring to each other as “Jr.” and “Sr.” throughout, father and son have...
