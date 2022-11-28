Read full article on original website
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Releases New Clip: Watch
The Seven Deadly Sins is getting ready for its next major comeback, and Netflix is gearing up for its new premiere with the release of a new clip showing off a scene from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! With the TV anime and follow up feature film wrapping up the story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, it turns out that there's much more for this universe to explore as Suzuki has returned to the franchise with a new story exploring the next generation of young knights fighting a terrible new threat. It's also going to look much differently too.
What's the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Song?
Disney just released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and from every thing we've seen it looks like Marvel Studios has another great year ahead of them. In the teaser we get to see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as well as the first live-action appearance of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). Everything looks like it'll be a blast and might even feature some tragedy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also confirmed to feature Lylla, who is Rocket Raccoon's soulmate in the comics, and the teaser gives us our first look at the character. Besides all of the goodies and easter eggs that you see in the teaser trailer, you may be wondering what song director James Gunn used in the trailer. Don't worry because the hood folks at ComicBook.com have you covered.
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
Keke Palmer Surprise Announces She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue
Saturday Night Live had a huge moment during its latest episode as host Keke Palmer used her opening monlogue to address some online rumors and confirm that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress entered Studio 8H wearing a long coat to kick off the episode and when she began to talk about the scuttlebutt, ripped open the coat to reveal her pregnant belly. "I was especially glad to be here though because there's some rumors going around," Palmer said. "People been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight, I am!" Palmer then ripped her coat open, a moment you can see below.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
Willow: Who Is Elora Danan in New Series?
The new Willow series debuted its first two episodes yesterday, and they feature the return of the 1988's film's Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha). In the original film, Willow teams up with some unlikely new friends in order to protect Elora Danan, a baby who was prophesied to bring down the evil Queen Bavmorda and become the empress of Tir Asleen, Galladoorn, Nockmaar, and Cashmere. The new series takes place many years later, and it's revealed in the beginning of the first episode that Elora had been hidden away for her own protection, and doesn't even know her own identity. However, her true self is revealed at the end of the first episode when she comes face to face with her old protector, Willow. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3
The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.
How Violent Night Paid Brutal Homage to Home Alone (Exclusive)
Today sees the release of Violent Night, the latest "Bad Santa" style movie in which Stranger Things and Hellboy star David Harbour plays an action hero take on the Jolly Old Elf, who squares off against a team of terrorists who have stormed the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve. And of course, if you have a Christmas movie about a home invasion, it will inevitably draw comparisons to Home Alone, the 1990 Christmas classic about a kid defending his home from a pair of burglars.
New Netflix Series Premieres as #1 Streaming Show
Nielsen has released their latest batch of ratings and with it revealed the success of a new Netflix series. As many fans know, NBC cancelled the sci-fi show Manifest after three seasons only for Netflix to revive it for a fourth and final batch of episodes. Fan interest in the show was VERY high after the announcement with the first three seasons making their way into the Netflix Top 10, with the streamer's metrics giving it modest numbers upon the debut of the new episodes. Now Nielsen's third-party ratings have come in and confirm that when season four premiered it had HUGE numbers.
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
