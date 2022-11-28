Disney just released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and from every thing we've seen it looks like Marvel Studios has another great year ahead of them. In the teaser we get to see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as well as the first live-action appearance of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). Everything looks like it'll be a blast and might even feature some tragedy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also confirmed to feature Lylla, who is Rocket Raccoon's soulmate in the comics, and the teaser gives us our first look at the character. Besides all of the goodies and easter eggs that you see in the teaser trailer, you may be wondering what song director James Gunn used in the trailer. Don't worry because the hood folks at ComicBook.com have you covered.

