This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in South Carolina?

Toast!

With several Toast! locations around South Carolina, you're never too far from the best French toast in the state. You can choose between the simple yet tasty brioche French toast or level up your meal by choosing a deluxe stuffed version filled with fruit.

Find your nearest Toast! location and start planning your perfect meal by checking out the website .

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This local chain should have great French toast since it's the specialty! The go-to option is the Deluxe Stuffed French Toast, made with cinnamon-swirled currant bread that's stuffed with apples or peaches and then deep fried. These are huge!"

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.