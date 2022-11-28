ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hvcus_0jQ92dJ600
Photo: Getty Images

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in South Carolina?

Toast!

With several Toast! locations around South Carolina, you're never too far from the best French toast in the state. You can choose between the simple yet tasty brioche French toast or level up your meal by choosing a deluxe stuffed version filled with fruit.

Find your nearest Toast! location and start planning your perfect meal by checking out the website .

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This local chain should have great French toast since it's the specialty! The go-to option is the Deluxe Stuffed French Toast, made with cinnamon-swirled currant bread that's stuffed with apples or peaches and then deep fried. These are huge!"

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mashed

The Best Bread For French Toast

For centuries cooks have frugally and brilliantly created recipes to limit waste in the kitchen, an environmentally responsible act we should be doing more of today. Referred to as "cucina povera" or "poor cooking," the act of zero-waste was born out of necessity in rural Italy. The tradition of using up every ingredient and stretching your dollar further gave birth to some of the most delicious regional recipes we still enjoy today. According to Eataly, the familiar Italian dishes bruschetta, ribolitta, and panzanella were invented by peasants to avoid throwing away stale bread hundreds of years ago. Despite the misleading name, the delicious breakfast dish, French toast, is one such recipe created not by the French but by the Romans in the 5th century (via The Breakfast Shoppe).
Turnto10.com

Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Nachos

1 large handful fresh cilantro, finely chopped (a little stem is fine) 3 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapeños (or 1 whole pickled jalapeño), finely. 6 ounces tortilla chips (about 6 cups) 1 cup coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese. 1 cup coarsely grated Monterey Jack cheese. 1 cup crema. Position...
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gin Lee

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
Thrillist

You Can Get Free French Toast Sticks at Wendy's All Week

Wendy's was late to the fast food breakfast game, but once the square patty slinger made its AM debut, we were sold. The chain only continues to innovate in the category too. In fact, earlier this year, Wendy's introduced Homestyle French Toast Sticks to pair with your daily Frosty-cinno. If...
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
708
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy