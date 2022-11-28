ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Provide Injury Update on RB Travis Etienne

The running back missed most of Sunday’s game against Baltimore after injuring his foot.

After leaving Sunday’s game against the Ravens with an injury, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne should be fine moving forward. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said Etienne has a sprained foot and will take it easy this week in practice. But Pederson said Etienne avoided any long-term injuries.

Etienne suffered an injury to his left foot in the game, the same foot that required surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury that cost him the entire 2021 season . As a result, Pederson mentioned the team wanted to hold him out of the rest of Sunday’s game despite the fact that Etienne was cleared to return later in the game.

Etienne, the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, has rushed for 728 yards and four touchdowns with 202 receiving yards this season. Jacksonville fully trusts Etienne to be its primary running back, so much so that it traded away James Robinson last month.

If Etienne’s workload is curtailed in Sunday’s game against Detroit, backup running back JaMycal Hasty, who got most of the work against Baltimore, would again be in line to play a big role.

The Jaguars play at Detroit (4-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report

