EST Gee Says He’s Losing His Vision, Shows Fans Developing Cataract

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

EST Gee took to Instagram this weekend for advice on a looming health issue. The Louisville rapper revealed his vision is fading in one eye, and asked fans for methods of prevention. The footage was shared on Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk blog.

“See that cataract growing over my eye?” he questioned his viewers. “Sh*t getting worse. It’s harder to see. It’s getting bigger.”

He added that his plans to have surgery on his eye were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How can I stop this grey part from spreading I use to could see a lil bit but its getting worse I’m starting to see less.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziYnq_0jQ92UJR00
Jeezy and EST Gee perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Yo Gotti Announces CMG Compilation Album

The injured eye in the recent Instagram post is not the first time EST Gee’s optical health took a turn. In 2019 after shooting a music video with Sada Baby, he was shot after leaving the set. According to Pitchfork , the “I Can’t Feel A Thing” rapper was hit four times in his stomach and once in his eye after filming.

The two rappers collaborated on “Taught Different,” released that same year.

“The bullet ain’t go all the way through, I think it ricocheted off something and then went in my eye. I had to get a complete lense transplant” shared EST Gee in 2020 as a guest on Off The Porch hosted by Dirty Glove Bastard.

“Immediately in that moment, I was thinking about like, damn that ain’t fair, my son … I thought I was [getting] ready to die, so I was like damn my son gonna have to grow up without no daddy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3279MZ_0jQ92UJR00
BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, Mozzy attend Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

EST Gee recovered from the incident and in January 2021, signed to Yo Gotti’s label CMG Records . He was gifted $750K in cash by the Memphis boss , according to Complex .

Most recently, the 28-year-old rapper released his anticipated project I Never Felt Nun in September. The 21-track project features Jeezy, Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, and Future. Take a listen below.

