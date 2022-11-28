Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Reality TV Show “Dance Moms” Coming To El Paso To Scout For Season 9 Contestants
El Paso dance moms, now is your chance to be on one of the biggest reality dance shows on TV: Dance Moms!. El Paso is full of many amazing young dancers and truth be told, behind every great dancer is a parent who pushed their kid to be the best they could be!
Snag A Free Limited Edition Mercado Bag During This Weekends ‘Buy El Paso Day’
If you love supporting local businesses then this weekend is your weekend to do just that!. The third annual “Buy El Paso Day” will be happening this Saturday, December 3rd and locals are encouraged to support local businesses this holiday season while also joining in on the social media fun all day long.
My Favorite Concert Memories Inside The Don Haskins Center
The Don Haskins Center has seen some truly outstanding concerts throughout history. I haven't been able to see every single show (the one I regret not going was Rush in 2011 but oh well. These are ones I've been to personally & these have been my favorites:. In 2019, Metallica...
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Don’t Kill the Magic, Only Four Disney Stores Remain in Texas
The magic of Disney is something near and dear to my heart. I know plenty of Texans feel the same way, as some surveys have found out which Disney characters are their favorite, including the hard choice of a favorite Disney princess. As a former Disney Store cast member, I...
Do You Remember These Really Cool El Paso Christmas Traditions?
I know, we just barely cleared Thanksgiving but, c'mon, Christmas is a brief moment. Why not make the most of it?. Christmas has been in the air for awhile now, since freakin' August, but now we can officially get those decorations up, start planning holiday meals and buying presents. As...
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
El Paso Names That Deserve To Be In Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Think of all the names that are in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame... I can easily see some artists that deserve to be in there (and some that frankly DON'T need to be in there...). But I haven't seen any names from El Paso... why not?. According to...
Local Bands Coming Together To Bring Christmas Cheer To El Paso
We've made it! The holidays are upon us; the Christmas season is here to ask Santa what we all want this year. But we know, there's so many people in El Paso with little to nothing at all. It's the perfect time to truly help a fellow El Pasoan in need & the music scene knows this too.
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
El Paso Comic Con Featuring Huge Names In Hollywood & Wrestling
Every year, Comic Con is THE perfect time for fellow nerds to wear their best costumes & oggle at all things comic book, tv show, wrestling related. Last year we saw huge names like William Shatner & Mick Foley come say hello to El Paso fans. The line up for...
El Paso Wrestling Fans to Be in National Spotlight Thanks to AEW
Since they launched in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has become one of sports entertainment's most popular franchises. Now, El Pasoans will have an opportunity to see a nationally televised AEW show at the El Paso Coliseum. This announcement is a major coup for the Coliseum and El Paso Sports Commission,...
