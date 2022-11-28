Read full article on original website
Baker-Polito Administration's Commission on Clean Heat Issues Final Report
BOSTON — The Commonwealth's Commission on Clean Heat, established by Governor Charlie Baker through Executive Order 596 in September 2021, issued its final recommendations and report. According to a press release, the recommendations include the adoption of core principles and practices focused on ensuring an equitable approach to decarbonization...
Berkshire Arts Organizations Launch Pay Equity Initiative
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A number of Berkshire cultural organizations believe that properly compensating entry and mid-level employees is key in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Following an inclusive leadership training through Multicultural BRIDGE, six theater and arts organizations have launched a regional pay equity initiative that will release a...
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
Enter the iBerkhires Holiday Lights Photo Contest for Prizes
IBerkshires.com wants to see your holiday light display, whether it's traditional red and green or a multicolored extravaganza. Submit digital pictures of your exterior decorations to our Holiday Lights Photo Contest for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $250!. You have until midnight on Monday, Dec....
