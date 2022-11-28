Read full article on original website
Martha B. Thorne
Martha B. Thorne, 92 years, of Weldon, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022, at the Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Jackson, North Carolina. Martha was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Dewey Manila and Dorothy Evelyn (Minnich) Brown. She attended...
Anne Ross Emery
Anne Ross Emery, age 86, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at The Landings of Lake Gaston in Littleton, NC. She was born on December 1, 1935, in Grimesland, NC, to Curtis Mack Ross and Mary Outlaw Ross. She married Elridge Lee Emery, Sr., on March 21, 1958, in...
Michael Shawn King
Michael Shawn King, 49, of Lakeland,FL left his earthly family and friends to be with his Heavenly family and friends on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Michael was born on September 1, 1973 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and Graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1991. He enjoyed playing football, basketball...
Hollister finalizes plans for first Christmas parade
It has been in the planning since 2019 but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, however, Hollister’s first Christmas parade is planned for December 11 at 3 p.m. followed by a tree-lighting event. The parade will step off at Gibbs Avenue and then turn right onto Highway 561 and...
Historic Halifax sets Yuletide by Candlelight event
Historic Halifax will hold Yuletide by Candlelight Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an interactive candle-lit tour of five historic buildings led by costumed guides. The houses will have an all-natural decor and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides. Tickets can be purchased at the visitors...
Daly-Mack named first female president of Northampton NAACP
Dawn Daly-Mack was elected the first woman president of the Northampton County NAACP Monday evening. An associate pastor at Cool Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Gaston, Daly-Mack ran unopposed as the other nominee withdrew before the election. “When I joined the NAACP just four short years ago, it never entered...
Warehouse fire investigation continues
Investigation of a Tuesday afternoon fire at a plastic recycling business outside Halifax continues. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said Robert Smith of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Lieutenant Bryan Hollowell of the Roanoke Rapids Fire Department spent most of Tuesday evening conducting their investigation at Pelican Packaging, which is located off Highway 903.
Firefighters investigating cause of Halifax warehouse fire
Halifax County firefighters have been on the scene of a warehouse fire at Pelican Packaging since shortly after noon today. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said approximately 50 firefighters are on the scene doing overhaul. Those firefighters represent Halifax, Roanoke Rapids, Weldon, Darlington, Rheasville and Enfield. Roanoke Valley...
Gaston outreach efforts feeds more than 100
More than 100 members of the Gaston area community received a Thanksgiving meal last week through the efforts of the Western End Enlightenment Group. The group is led by Gaston Mayor Deborah Lee James and its mission is to promote a renewed sense of community in the Gaston area and beyond.
Garysburg man gets 10 years after indecent liberties plea
A Garysburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading to four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Captain Patrick Jacobs of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Tyrone Hawkins agreed to the plea arrangement during a recent term of Northampton County Superior Court.
Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of November 28th.
Roanoke Rapids High School Athletic Schedule for the week of November 28, 2022. 1. Basketball at Northwest Halifax. The JV Boys Game will start at 4:30pm with the Varsity Girls then the Varsity Boys to follow. 2. Wrestling at Nash Central. This is a tri-match with Northern Nash as well....
Broadband expansion helps keep company's admin functions local
A Halifax County company is keeping its administrative functions in the Weldon area thanks to cooperation between the county’s economic development commission and Roanoke Connect. “We often hear how important water, sewer, roads, and bridges are to our local economic development efforts, but broadband is equally important and becoming...
