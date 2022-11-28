Read full article on original website
Related
Watch a Bear Do Cocaine in the ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer
After 120-odd years, cinema has finally reached its apex, finally attained the true artistic purpose it was created to eventually achieve. To show a bear high on cocaine. That is the subject (and title character!) of Cocaine Bear, which is supposedly based on a true story of a black bear that stumbled upon a cache of cocaine that was lost during a smuggling operation gone wrong. The bear ingested the cocaine and thus was born ... Cocaine Bear. From there, at least in the film’s telling, this deranged forest creature goes on a rampage.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene appeared first on Outsider.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
"The Inspection" Star Jeremy Pope Reflected On Auditioning And Getting Rejected For "Empire"
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
The Greatest Films of All Time (AKA My Sight & Sound Poll Ballot, If I’d Had One)
Every ten years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound polls hundreds of film critics and directors in order to create near-definitive lists of the best movies ever made. In 2012, critics named Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo as the finest motion picture of all time. Directors chose Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story as their top pick.
‘The Box’ Filmmakers And Star Hernán Mendoza Reveal The Origins Of Their Latest Thriller – Contenders International
Venezuelan filmmaker Lorenzo Vigas’ third feature The Box debuted in competition at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and has been selected as Venezuela’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. The film follows Hatzin, a young teenager who travels to collect his father’s remains from a communal grave in northern Mexico. But after a casual encounter with a man who resembles his late father, he is sucked into the underbelly of Mexico’s manufacturing industry. During Deadline’s Contenders Film: International panel, director Vigas said the film’s narrative inspiration came from a TV news report of a real-life family who traveled across Mexico to retrieve their dead...
TikTok Is Gaslighting Kids Into Believing This Puppet Wearing a Green Hat Was Them as a Baby
Many random and peculiar trends go viral on TikTok on the daily, and at the center of the latest trend-turned-meme is a little puppet with a green hat. What Is the Little White Puppet With a Green Hat on TikTok?. The puppet is known as Mestre Ensinador, which means "master...
Box Office: ‘Violent Night’ Ho Ho Hoarding Projected $11.8 Million Opening
“Violent Night” is receiving some holiday cheer with a second place opening on domestic charts, but Santa and his reindeer won’t be able to sleigh the reigning box office leader “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Universal’s action film, which stars David Harbour as a cranky Kris Kringle that takes on a team of mercenaries taking a family hostage, is debuting around the middle of its projections, projecting an $11.8 million haul from 3,682 locations. That’s a decent result for the 87North production, which carries a frugal $20 million production budget. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, “Violent Night” landed so-so with critics, but...
Charlie Puth Went Public With His Girlfriend In A Really Cute Instagram Post
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date
It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
Watch Will Smith Discuss the Oscar Slap on ‘The Daily Show’
Will Smith has a new movie coming out on Apple TV+ in a couple days, titled Emancipation. Typically, that would mean Smith would be off on a full-blown press tour, hyping the movie as much as he possibly could. Those efforts are slightly complicated this year by Smith’s actions at last spring’s Oscars, when he slapped Chris Rock on stage in the middle of the ceremony in response to one of the comedian’s jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Musical Inspired by Britney Spears Is Coming to Broadway
Britney Spears fans will soon be saying "I Wanna Go" to Broadway. A musical inspired by Spears is coming to Broadway and is set to feature some of the singer's biggest hits, combining classic fairy tale characters with Spears' stacked pop catalog. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a...
Did You Know This Actress Was Born In Small Town Minnesota?
There are many celebrities that have once called Minnesota home and it seems like every week, I am learning about a new celebrity that is a Minnesotan! I just had this happen with an actress on a show I have been watching. I also recently learned about a reality star...
For the First Time in 95 Years, Disney Made a New ‘Oswald the Lucky Rabbit’ Cartoon
Before Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse, he created Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Universal Pictures. The character, who became one of Disney’s first big animated hits, starred in a series of shorts beginning in 1927. Within a year, Disney lost control of the character. That’s when he created Mickey. The rest, as they say, was history.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0