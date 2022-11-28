ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Watch a Bear Do Cocaine in the ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer

After 120-odd years, cinema has finally reached its apex, finally attained the true artistic purpose it was created to eventually achieve. To show a bear high on cocaine. That is the subject (and title character!) of Cocaine Bear, which is supposedly based on a true story of a black bear that stumbled upon a cache of cocaine that was lost during a smuggling operation gone wrong. The bear ingested the cocaine and thus was born ... Cocaine Bear. From there, at least in the film’s telling, this deranged forest creature goes on a rampage.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
Hot 104.7

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
Deadline

‘The Box’ Filmmakers And Star Hernán Mendoza Reveal The Origins Of Their Latest Thriller – Contenders International

Venezuelan filmmaker Lorenzo Vigas’ third feature The Box debuted in competition at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and has been selected as Venezuela’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. The film follows Hatzin, a young teenager who travels to collect his father’s remains from a communal grave in northern Mexico. But after a casual encounter with a man who resembles his late father, he is sucked into the underbelly of Mexico’s manufacturing industry. During Deadline’s Contenders Film: International panel, director Vigas said the film’s narrative inspiration came from a TV news report of a real-life family who traveled across Mexico to retrieve their dead...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Violent Night’ Ho Ho Hoarding Projected $11.8 Million Opening

“Violent Night” is receiving some holiday cheer with a second place opening on domestic charts, but Santa and his reindeer won’t be able to sleigh the reigning box office leader “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Universal’s action film, which stars David Harbour as a cranky Kris Kringle that takes on a team of mercenaries taking a family hostage, is debuting around the middle of its projections, projecting an $11.8 million haul from 3,682 locations. That’s a decent result for the 87North production, which carries a frugal $20 million production budget. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, “Violent Night” landed so-so with critics, but...
Hot 104.7

Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date

It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
Hot 104.7

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters

Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
Hot 104.7

Watch Will Smith Discuss the Oscar Slap on ‘The Daily Show’

Will Smith has a new movie coming out on Apple TV+ in a couple days, titled Emancipation. Typically, that would mean Smith would be off on a full-blown press tour, hyping the movie as much as he possibly could. Those efforts are slightly complicated this year by Smith’s actions at last spring’s Oscars, when he slapped Chris Rock on stage in the middle of the ceremony in response to one of the comedian’s jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy