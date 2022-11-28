Read full article on original website
Bell ringing, New Oneida County bike trail, and ATV/UTV trails closing for the season
Michigan tops 40,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Salvation Army puts out call for bell ringers. Lake Tomahawk finishes construction of new bike trail. ATV/UTV trails close for the season across the Northwoods.
Some raise concerns as exploratory drilling for gold deposits is considered in Marathon County
A Canadian metal exploration drilling company is confident plans to drill looking for gold deposits in parts of north central Wisconsin will move forward. However, the Department of Natural Resources requested more information to try and rule out potential environmental impacts and consequences of mining. Meanwhile, concerns are growing for...
Charitable contributions tighten up, making natural places accessible, debate over Marathon County mine exploration
Charitable organizations say giving season is off to a slow start, efforts underway to make the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore more accessible, debate underway over the possibility of mine exploration in Marathon County.
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to help ring in donations
Tis the season for hot chocolate, gathering with friends and family, and bell ringing. The Salvation Army is once again asking people to spend a little time ringing bells to collect money for the Red Kettle Campaign. As the Salvation Army Service Representative for several Northwoods counties, Amanda Jahn knows...
