rrspin.com
Barbara Jean Smith Ellis
Barbara Jean Smith Ellis, 79, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2022 in her home. Ms. Ellis was born in Enfield, the daughter of the late Ernest Edward Smith and Sally Victoria Parker. She was the widow of the late Harold Thomas Boone, Sr. and Richard Lee Ellis.
William Henry 'Bill' Hand
William Henry “Bill” Hand, Jr of Littleton died on Saturday, November 23, 2022. Bill was the son of the late William Henry Hand, Sr and Aileen Mayfield Hand. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Medlin Hand. He was the Owner-President of Dollar Wholesale of North Carolina for many years before his retirement.
Photo gallery: Christmas for Kids
The Roanoke Rapids police and fire departments, along with Citizens on Patrol and help from Roanoke Rapids Early College as well as others, held the annual Christmas for Kids shopping spree this morning at Walmart. Forty-five children were treated to the shopping adventure and there is the possibility more will...
Harry 'Hubert' Timothy King
Harry “Hubert” Timothy King, 94, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. Mr. King was born March 14, 1928, in Roanoke Rapids, the son of the late Lucy Estelle Allen and Willie Thomas King. He was the widower of the late Florist Howell King. He was also preceded...
