On San Francisco stages at holiday time, anything goes: the traditional, the traditional-with-a-twist, the traditional-with-a-decidedly-raunchy-twist, the queer-centric and everything in between. Music tends to be a major component at many of the theaters, and that’s not counting the annual dance performances: the lush “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet; choreographer Mark Foehringer’s own version for kids 3 and up as well as ODC’s “The Velveteen Rabbit,” also for families with kids; and Michael Smuin Ballet’s Christmas show at YBCA, which always comprises classical and pop music — and not just ballet, but also tap and jazz (including the perennial favorite, a seductive “Santa Baby”).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO