ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough

San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful experiences in group shelters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

San Francisco's first ever Free Museum Weekend is here. Twenty-one museums featuring everything from ancient art to the science of sight will be waiving admission for the public for the first weekend of the month. The initiative is aimed at expanding curious minds and celebrating The City's vibrant arts scene and culture of cutting-edge science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

December theater in S.F. is a multicultural, multifaith holiday affair

On San Francisco stages at holiday time, anything goes: the traditional, the traditional-with-a-twist, the traditional-with-a-decidedly-raunchy-twist, the queer-centric and everything in between. Music tends to be a major component at many of the theaters, and that’s not counting the annual dance performances: the lush “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet; choreographer Mark Foehringer’s own version for kids 3 and up as well as ODC’s “The Velveteen Rabbit,” also for families with kids; and Michael Smuin Ballet’s Christmas show at YBCA, which always comprises classical and pop music — and not just ballet, but also tap and jazz (including the perennial favorite, a seductive “Santa Baby”).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The Story Behind Anchor Brewing Company’s 2022 Christmas Ale Label

The most wonderful time of year has arrived in San Francisco, and with it, the city’s seasonal icons. The tree is shining in Union Square, Tom & Jerry’s house is glowing bright atop Castro Hill, Ghirardelli Square is sparkling, and Anchor Christmas Ale is on shelves. Anchor Christmas...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy