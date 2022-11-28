ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Editorial: Buying a ticket that can help you save CT's cities

We have suggestions. As a bonus, you might just boost Connecticut’s cities. Few things serve as symbols of a city’s failings as effectively as the marquee of a vintage theater void of coming attractions. It’s a silhouette that reminds visitors that a city was once host to traveling...
20+ notable Connecticut restaurants that closed in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While Connecticut saw a slew of new restaurant openings in 2022, there were also several prominent closings, as owners retired or continued to struggle with pandemic-related downturn and staffing shortages. Here's a roundup of some of the restaurants Connecticut...
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program

School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved

A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity transmission line in western...
