New Jamba location opens in west Frisco
A new Jamba has opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Fresh juice and smoothie retailer Jamba opened a new location in Frisco in late November. The new store is located at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500. Menu items at Jamba include iced beverages, smoothies, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, fresh juice and more. The company was founded in 1990 out of California. 214-308-9201. https://locations.jamba.com/tx/frisco/6828-stonebrook-parkway.
Chillicious Thai expands to Coppell
Chillicious Thai opened in Coppell on Nov. 30. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Chillicious Thai celebrated the grand opening of its second restaurant Nov. 30. The restaurant is in Coppell at 120 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 150. It is family owned and specializes in Thai and Lao cuisine. Chillicious Thai also has a restaurant in Flower Mound. 469-293-8209.
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to Frisco
FRISCO, Texas -- Frisco could look a lot different in 2026. Developers announced that a $3 billion multi-purpose site titled "The Mix" is headed to Frisco. The development—located at the site previously known as Wade Park—will cover 28 acres along Lebanon Road. It is expected to be open for public use by 2026.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART
An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company serving late-night slices in Richardson
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company owner Sammy Mandell opened the Richardson location in the Lockwood District in 2021. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Sammy Mandell, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s owner, opened the chain’s Greenville Avenue location 15 years ago after noticing the absence of a late-night pizza spot in the area.
Dunkin’ offers look at next-generation line of restaurants in Frisco
A new Dunkin’ location is now open at 2155 W. University Drive. (Courtesy Dunkin') Dunkin’ opened a new Frisco location Nov. 29 at 2155 W. University Drive, according to a news release. The new location will offer a look at Dunkin’s next generation of restaurants, featuring a modern design, a warm interior color palette and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 2,000-square-foot space will employ about 20 people, according to the news release. Its menu includes coffee, tea, donuts and sandwiches. The restaurant will host a grand opening Dec. 17. www.dunkindonuts.com.
Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano
Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to serve frozen treats in west Frisco
Dine in and drive-thru hours will be noon-10 p.m. seven days a week at the Frisco location. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) Frozen treats shop Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Dec. 6 at 8555 FM 423 in Frisco. Jeremiah’s features three main frozen treats—soft ice cream; Italian ice; and The Gelati, which layers Italian ice and soft ice cream.
DFW Home Prices Dropping Rapidly
Sky-high home prices in North Texas may be starting to wane as median prices across the region are dropping along with demand. Single-family homes in Dallas have seen their median value drop $72,000 from their highs earlier in the year. Forth Worth median prices are down $40,000 from their peak, while Denton and Arlington have dropped $37,000 and $26,000, respectively.
Vie D'Elite to provide hairstyling, spa services in Plano
Vie D'Elite is planning to open its salon and med spa in Plano in December. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Vie D’Elite is set to open in Plano in early December, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new salon and med spa will be located at 5945 Dallas Parkway. Vie D’Elite will offer a variety of hairstyling services including haircuts, coloring and extensions. The med spa will offer services such as Botox, hydrafacials, laser hair removal and more. 945-899-0001. www.viedelite.com.
SHM Architects to move to historic Meadows Building at Energy Square in Dallas
Dallas-based design firm SHM Architects is moving into the top floor of the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas-based design firm SHM Architects is moving into the over 12,000-square-foot top floor of the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square, according to a press release. The Meadows...
This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room
I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
