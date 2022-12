The Guilford County commissioners only hold a regular meeting in the morning once every two years, and it’s always a very nice meeting for a number of reasons. The commissioners' meeting room in the Old Guilford County Court House usually has Christmas decorations up; the outgoing commissioners say their parting words, and the new commissioners – as well as those reelected – are sworn into office while their families stand with them.

