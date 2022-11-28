Howard Stern Calls Out Oprah for Showing Off Her Wealth: ‘It’s F—ing Wild‘ Because ‘There Are People Struggling Out There’

Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
The Liver King, an influencer who eats raw meat and preaches a primal lifestyle, admits to lying about steroid use
Brian "The Liver King" Johnson made the admission after leaked emails showed his steroid usage cost him up to $11,000 per month.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith respond to Bake Off Mexican Week controversy: ‘Quite a few people took offence’
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have addressed the backlash to Mexican Week on The Great British Bake Off.One episode in the recent season of the Channel 4 reality series attracted criticism for its “offensive” depiction of Mexican food and culture, which many people called cultural appropriation.Fans of the series condemned the stereotypical use of sombreros and maracas in the instalment. The presenters were also criticised for mispronouncing Spanish words and making “tacky” jokes.During a recent episode of Eater, Hollywood and Leith were asked about the backlash to the episode.Hollywood said he felt “gutted” about the reaction because he “loves”...
Nick Fuentes, Kanye West's white supremacist associate, is filmed hurling a soda cup at customers inside an In-N-Out Burger
Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist working on Kanye West's 2024 campaign, threw a Sprite in retaliation after ketchup was reportedly hurled at him.
‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer
Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly. “I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer
In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child.
