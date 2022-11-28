Read full article on original website
BBC
Daughter cannot watch execution of Kevin Johnson, judge rules
A 19-year-old US woman will not be able to see her father executed, after a judge upheld a Missouri law that states she is too young. Kevin Johnson faces execution on Tuesday for the killing of a police officer in 2005, when he was 19. He requested that his daughter,...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Department of Justice rules suicide of police officer who defended the Capitol during Jan 6 a line-of-duty death
Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was assigned to the Senate Division of the Capitol Police Department. He died by suicide days after the Capitol attack.
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Seattle city employee sues over anti-White discrimination, ‘racially hostile work environment’
A White former Seattle employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the city claiming it discriminated against him due to the color of his skin.
Biden Admin Warns SCOTUS That Upholding ‘Incredibly Destabilizing’ Injunction Against DHS Would ‘Absolutely Scramble’ Immigration Enforcement
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard marathon oral arguments in an immigration law case that could have far-reaching impacts on several other areas of law and government policy. Stylized as United States v. Texas, the case is premised on 2021 memos by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
British Courts Rule Supposed 'Irish Orphan' Is American Fugitive Facing Rape Charges In Utah
The man who swears he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Wright has been identified using fingerprints and tattoos as American fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations.
Justices Concerned About Future Political Corruption as They Consider Bribery Appeal of Former Cuomo Associate
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in Percoco v. United States, the appeal of Joseph Percoco, longtime aide and campaign manager of since-resigned New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D). Percoco’s case, a challenge to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, raises the question...
Trump’s Attorneys Ask to Stall Paying Sanctions to Defendant as Appeal Unfolds in Failed Clinton RICO Lawsuit
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked to stall paying sanctions directly to the first defendant who scored an award after being named in a thus-far-failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. A request for sanctions by Clinton herself and several other high-profile defendants remains outstanding. However, U.S. District...
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS decision on gun rights does not shield nonviolent felons from disarmament, judge finds
Although the U.S. Supreme Court recently made it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has rejected the claim that the longstanding ban on firearm possession by felons — even nonviolent ones — is unconstitutional. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge...
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors
ATLANTA (AP) — The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party cannot share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state, a judge ruled Wednesday. The special grand jury was seated earlier...
Judge Refuses to Toss Jan. 6 Charges Against Proud Boys, Keeps Seditious Conspiracy Case in D.C.
Members of the Proud Boys extremist group charged with plotting to block the peaceful transition of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021 will have to face a jury in the District of Columbia. A federal judge rejected an 11th-hour attempt by Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and co-defendants Ethan Nordean,...
Washington Examiner
Watchdog demands investigation into Democratic congressman following Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A watchdog group is calling for an investigation into a congressman whose wife bought stock in a major biopharmaceutical company before the Department of Health and Human Services, which the congressman oversees as a member of a key subcommittee, handed the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
Lawsuits likely after handful of counties refuse to certify midterm results
County board members in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined Monday to certify the election.
Newspaper Risks Wrath Of Toddlers Everywhere With Warning About GOP
"No insult intended to toddlers," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote in an editorial call to "toddler-proof" the House before Republicans take over.
