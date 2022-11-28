Construction giant AECOM plans to stick around at SL Green Realty’s 100 Park Avenue, but in much smaller digs, Commercial Observer has learned. The Dallas-based firm renewed 45,000 square feet across the fifth floor of the 36-story tower for another 10 years, according to the landlord. The deal, however, covers less than half of the 108,631 square feet AECOM previously leased at the building.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO