Skanska Opening Midtown Office to Handle $113M MTA Project

Skanska will build out its New York office footprint, and the city’s subway system, thanks to a new 7,149-square-foot deal at 230 West 41st Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The construction company signed a three-year lease to open an outpost across the entire 16th floor of the building, which...
Access Point Financial Lends $32M on Purchase of New Jersey Hotels

Real estate investment platform 6R Capital Group has sealed $31.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of two New Jersey hotels, Commercial Observer has learned. Access Point Financial provided the loan for 6R Capital Group to acquire Hilton’s Somerset Hills Hotel and Delta Hotels by Marriott Basking Ridge.
AECOM Sheds More Than Half of Its 108K-SF Midtown South Office

Construction giant AECOM plans to stick around at SL Green Realty’s 100 Park Avenue, but in much smaller digs, Commercial Observer has learned. The Dallas-based firm renewed 45,000 square feet across the fifth floor of the 36-story tower for another 10 years, according to the landlord. The deal, however, covers less than half of the 108,631 square feet AECOM previously leased at the building.
NY Studio Factory, Brooklyn Prospect Charter School Lease 71K SF at Sunset Yards

Two new tenants have leased a total of 70,820 square feet in Sunset Yards at 341 39th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Brooklyn Prospect Charter School took 50,732 square feet while coworking space New York Studio Factory signed on for 20,088 square feet, both in long-term leases, to open new locations in the building, according to Newmark, which represented landlord New Gables Capital. Newmark declined to provide the asking rent.
