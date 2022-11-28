Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. starting on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown will return to the starting lineup for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Austin Reaves moves to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 21.3 minutes against Milwaukee. Brown's Friday...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) starting on Friday, Jevon Carter coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton will make his season debut on Friday, joining the starting lineup for a clash with the Lakers. Jevon Carter moves to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 25.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green starting for Bulls on Friday, Patrick Williams coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Green will get the start on Friday with Patrick Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Green to play 16.7 minutes against the Warriors. Green's Friday projection includes 5.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jordan Nwora starting Saturday for Milwaukee in place of inactive Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Khris Middleton is sitting out due to return to competition reconditioning. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Nwora.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams playing second unit role for Thunder on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will come off the bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Saturday's starter. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee Saturday night in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Portis.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
Comments / 0