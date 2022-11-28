ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com

Jalen Williams playing second unit role for Thunder on Saturday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will come off the bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Saturday's starter. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com

Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday

Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy