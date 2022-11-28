ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby's killing

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3. According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m. The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish...
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

Search for Ansonia child Vanessa Morales reaches 3-year mark

ANSONIA, Conn. — The search for missing Ansonia child Vanessa Morales continues into its third year. On Dec. 2, 2019, Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered in her Ansonia home, and Vanessa was nowhere to be found, police said. Jose Morales was charged with the murder of Holloway...
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in September murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
