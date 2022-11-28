HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO