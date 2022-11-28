Read full article on original website
West Haven businessman pleads guilty in role to stealing city's COVID-19 relief funds
HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Haven business owner was found guilty Friday for his role in the scheme to steal the city’s COVID-19 relief funds alongside a former state lawmaker. A jury found John Trasacco, 50, guilty of conspiracy and fraud offenses for his role to steal more...
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended after tip from concerned citizen: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, is over. The 31-year-old man, accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18, was arrested on Friday afternoon, police said. He was apprehended at a bus stop on the...
Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby's killing
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.
Waterbury murder suspect extradited back to Connecticut from Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect in a Waterbury homicide was extradited from Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is now facing several charges, police said. Police said 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, a resident of the city, was wanted in the murder of 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Savage was shot at the Colonial...
'It's your choice to make' | FBI calls on accused Naugatuck baby murderer to turn himself in
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Federal, state, and local officials appealed to the general public and a wanted man directly during a press conference Thursday, doubling down on their efforts to catch him. Christopher Fancisquini, 31, is wanted in connection to the brutal murder of his daughter, 11-month-old Camilla, in a...
Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny
GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3. According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m. The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish...
Search for Ansonia child Vanessa Morales reaches 3-year mark
ANSONIA, Conn. — The search for missing Ansonia child Vanessa Morales continues into its third year. On Dec. 2, 2019, Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered in her Ansonia home, and Vanessa was nowhere to be found, police said. Jose Morales was charged with the murder of Holloway...
Hartford police investigate bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy this morning. According to Hartford police, the school had received a "vague bomb threat" on Friday around 6:30 a.m. through an email. In response, the school did not open, and the...
Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
'It's a slap in the face' | Family of Randy Cox delivers strong message alongside Attorney Crump in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the first time after five, New Haven police officers were charged in connection to the Richard Cox case, his family shared their reaction in front of New Haven City Hall on Tuesday. Cox was paralyzed after being hurt in the back of a prisoner...
Recognize these tattoos? They belong to the Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement. He has at...
2 pedestrians killed after being struck by car in Stamford: Police
STAMFORD, Conn. — Two 25-year-olds from Stamford were killed overnight after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the city, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The two 25-year-olds were believed to...
Man hospitalized after SUV found in Vernon reservoir: Police
VERNON, Conn. — A man has been sent to the hospital after an SUV was found in the reservoir on Lake Street in Vernon on Saturday, police confirmed to FOX61. The man's condition is not known at this time. Police are checking the reservoir for any other people that...
Arrest made in September murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
2 men buy $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise using stolen credit card: East Lyme police
EAST LYME, Conn. — Two men were caught allegedly making $1,800 worth of fraudulent purchases at Starbucks cafes around the region, including in Connecticut, according to East Lyme police. Dante Isaac, 31, of Hartford and Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway, New York, were arrested Thursday night at the...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
3 men shot at Waterbury convenience store, owner is 'shaken up': Friend of business owner
WATERBURY, Conn. — The owner of a convenience store in Waterbury where three people were shot Tuesday afternoon is still processing what happened at his local business, according to those acquainted with the owner. At this point in the investigation, Waterbury Police believe the shooting happened inside Otto's Convenience...
VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
