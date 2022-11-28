Read full article on original website
Related
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Austin City Council OKs development plan at former Statesman site
AUSTIN, Texas — Developers eyeing the site of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters cleared a major hurdle Friday, as the Austin City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow them to move forward with a massive mixed-used development. According to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman, the...
Austin City Council passes new resolution to streamline process for 'middle' housing approval
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council passed a measure Thursday to help bring more affordable housing to the city. It aims to make it easier for developers to get homes on the market. Councilmember Paige Ellis, who represents District 8 and who lead the effort for this resolution,...
KVUE
Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture to close at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year. Owner Sue Davis said in a post on social media that the restaurant, located at...
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
City of San Marcos accepting space heater donations
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is hosting its first-ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, according to a report from Community Impact. The drive, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos, will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.
KVUE
An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors
Brandon Keopilavan needs a new kidney. He's one of 216 candidates In Austin waiting for a kidney and one of nearly 8,500 in the state.
City of Austin, Austin Police Association at odds over contracts
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) are at odds over contracts. On Dec. 1, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on Austin Police Department officers as they disagree about police oversight. "We created the...
Austin City Council passes wage theft protection ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council voted on a way to protect laborers. The council unanimously passed an ordinance that it says will help prevent wage theft. According to the Workers Defense Project, the ordinance will create a wage theft coordinator position to assist workers that...
Popular Austin rock band's trailer stolen from home day after Thanksgiving
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular rock band based out of Austin is asking for the community's help. The members of Crobot said their trailer full of equipment was stolen from a band member's home in northeast Austin. "We're a modern hard rock band," said Crobot guitarist Chris Bishop. "Started...
ATCEMS graduates latest class of cadets
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is hosting a swearing-in and graduation ceremony Friday for Cadet Class 1022, which consists of 23 field cadets and one communications cadet,. The academy graduation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. "Academy graduation is a huge milestone...
KVUE's top 10 local stories of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to KVUE's top digital story for the year. It may seem a little unbelievable, but there are only a few weeks left of 2022. It was another busy year. From the deadliest school shooting in state history to tornadoes...
Critical shortage of 911 call takers, dispatchers in Austin leads to strain
AUSTIN, Texas — The critical shortage of 911 call takers and dispatch operators for the Austin Police Department (APD) is putting a strain on those who are currently doing the job. The shortage is causing delays in people receiving help in their most critical moments. Those that are calling...
Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
Zilker Botanical Garden holiday event 'Yule in the Garden' celebrates first year
AUSTIN, Texas — For the first year ever, the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy and the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department hosted 'Yule in the Garden' on Saturday afternoon. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees could participate in several family-friendly seasonal craft activities located throughout the garden....
Morgan Wallen announces Austin date for 2023 world tour
AUSTIN, Texas — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced an Austin tour stop in 2023. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's "One Night at a Time World Tour" is coming to the Moody Center on Wednesday, May 24. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts. “Man, what a year 2022 has...
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
Austin Water, Austin Energy providing free resources for cold weather preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are helping residents get prepared for the winter months. Starting this week, they’re offering free meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights and winter preparedness tip sheets at local community...
KVUE
