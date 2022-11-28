ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Austin City Council OKs development plan at former Statesman site

AUSTIN, Texas — Developers eyeing the site of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters cleared a major hurdle Friday, as the Austin City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow them to move forward with a massive mixed-used development. According to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman, the...
City of San Marcos accepting space heater donations

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is hosting its first-ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, according to a report from Community Impact. The drive, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos, will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.
Austin City Council passes wage theft protection ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council voted on a way to protect laborers. The council unanimously passed an ordinance that it says will help prevent wage theft. According to the Workers Defense Project, the ordinance will create a wage theft coordinator position to assist workers that...
ATCEMS graduates latest class of cadets

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is hosting a swearing-in and graduation ceremony Friday for Cadet Class 1022, which consists of 23 field cadets and one communications cadet,. The academy graduation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. "Academy graduation is a huge milestone...
KVUE's top 10 local stories of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to KVUE's top digital story for the year. It may seem a little unbelievable, but there are only a few weeks left of 2022. It was another busy year. From the deadliest school shooting in state history to tornadoes...
Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
Morgan Wallen announces Austin date for 2023 world tour

AUSTIN, Texas — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced an Austin tour stop in 2023. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's "One Night at a Time World Tour" is coming to the Moody Center on Wednesday, May 24. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts. “Man, what a year 2022 has...
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
