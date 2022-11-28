Read full article on original website
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
China's 'iPhone city' is lifting its lockdown after a wave of protests over the strict policy
Zhengzhou, a city in east-central China with the world's largest Apple iPhone factory, had been in lockdown since Friday amid a surge in COVID-19.
Post Register
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair's comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus...
Washington Examiner
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
The Jewish Press
Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building
Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
Factbox: A chronology of dissent in China in recent decades
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Over the past week, thousands of Chinese in numerous cities have protested against China's COVID-19 lockdown policies, in one of the biggest acts of public defiance seen since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.
China's COVID lockdown unrest is 'more dangerous than Tiananmen Square massacre', author warns
China expert Gordon Chang warned the uprisings over hardline COVID restrictions are 'more dangerous' than the 'Tiananmen Square massacre' back in 1989
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China
US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
Biden's not the first US President to face a tug of war over China protests
As China attempts to suppress mass protests, the Biden administration is treading carefully in its response -- a reflection of the possibility that a full-scale revolt against the Chinese Communist Party could leave the United States in a classic tug of war between its values and strategic interests.
China warns of crackdown as protests to COVID policy spread
The Chinese government is warning of an impending crackdown on protesters opposing the country’s “zero-COVID” approach to containing the coronavirus as protests spread. China’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released a statement Tuesday saying it would “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces” following rare protests that have become the largest in decades.
Covid protests escalate in Guangzhou as anger over Chinese lockdown boils
SHANGHAI — People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent Covid-19 lockdowns. The clashes, which follow protests in Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere, erupted...
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday.
Here’s how China’s COVID lockdown protests are sparking unrest across markets and rattling the global investing landscape.
Good morning. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Today we're going over what the ongoing protests in China mean for markets and investors. Before that, here's a helpful calendar from Insider's Personal Finance team that tells you what days the stock and bond markets are closed for the rest of the year.
US News and World Report
China Softens Tone on COVID Severity After Protests
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fuelled protests across the country. Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting new...
China’s vice-premier signals shift in Covid stance as some lockdowns eased
One of China’s most senior pandemic response officials has said the country is entering a “new stage and mission” in the latest indication of the government’s changing approach after mass protests against its zero-Covid policy. Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier, made the comments to national health officials...
Apple silent on China protests at iPhone manufacturer but issued lengthy statement on George Floyd’s death
Tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook issued a lengthy statement on the murder of George Floyd in 2020, but Apple has been silent on the anti-government protests currently rocking China.
