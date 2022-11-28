Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
darientimes.com
Family sues Farmington River towns after Plainville teen and his friend drowned in 2021
The estate of a 15-year-old Plainville boy who drowned last year along with a friend in the rain-swollen Farmington River is suing the towns of Avon and Burlington along with organizations and businesses deemed responsible for controlling a dam and posting warnings in a popular swimming area. Lucas Brewer and...
darientimes.com
Opinion: 50 years of growth at Fairfield U. come with a cost
My alma mater Fairfield University was recently featured on the front pages of the sports section of the local newspaper and the business section of the New York Times . The local story about the women’s basketball team opening the school’s new arena with a victory was notable because the newspaper covers UConn athletics extensively while giving short shrift to local schools like Fairfield, Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport.
darientimes.com
The cost of building a new Central Middle School in Greenwich is rising. The finance board wants to know why.
GREENWICH — As the cost of building a new Central Middle School increases, it may be creating a problem with the town board that holds the purse strings. Already, the project exceeded the $2.5 million budgeted for this fiscal year after the CMS Building Committee hired an architect for $3.94 million.
darientimes.com
5 things to know about Matt Turner, USMNT goalkeeper and former Fairfield University star
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Matt Turner has had quite the journey to become United States Men's National Soccer Team's starting goalkeeper for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Fairfield goalie has performed impressively in the World Cup so far, but his...
darientimes.com
Waterbury man impersonated others to get COVID unemployment benefits, officials say
WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after obtaining unemployment benefits using other people's personal information during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Olajuwon Harrington, 30, was charged at the federal level with access device fraud and aggravated identify theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office...
