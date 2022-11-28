ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished

NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
NORWALK, CT
Opinion: 50 years of growth at Fairfield U. come with a cost

My alma mater Fairfield University was recently featured on the front pages of the sports section of the local newspaper and the business section of the New York Times . The local story about the women’s basketball team opening the school’s new arena with a victory was notable because the newspaper covers UConn athletics extensively while giving short shrift to local schools like Fairfield, Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Waterbury man impersonated others to get COVID unemployment benefits, officials say

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after obtaining unemployment benefits using other people's personal information during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Olajuwon Harrington, 30, was charged at the federal level with access device fraud and aggravated identify theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office...
WATERBURY, CT

