Jackson, MS

12-year-old Mississippi boy killed in game of Russian roulette: cops

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBgDu_0jQ9020000

A 12-year-old Mississippi boy was killed Friday in a game of Russian roulette, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwNPl_0jQ9020000
Noah was found dead at an abandoned house on Audubon Place.
Facebook/Sonya Noah

Markell Noah was initially reported missing but later found dead in an abandoned house on Audubon Place in Jackson on Friday night, WLBT reported , citing Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn said the boy had been participating in the dangerous game of chance with friends.

The deputy police chief didn’t elaborate on why authorities believe they were playing Russian roulette, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, two underage companions were charged with murder and an adult was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, officials said.

One of Noah’s relatives has claimed he left his home to meet some friends after receiving a text message Friday morning, Fox News reported .

The family has also disputed that Russian roulette was involved in the tragedy, according to the news outlet.

Noah’s mother, Sonya, posted an image of her late son on Facebook, where she announced a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“If you loved him any way come show his some love,” she wrote , adding, “We love you baby boy!”

The post includes an image of the child standing on clouds with angel wings on his back.

Another photograph shows Markell holding balloons while celebrating his 12th birthday earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HTsh_0jQ9020000
Markell’s mom, Sonya, posted an announcement on Facebook for a candlelight vigil.
Facebook/Sonya Noah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orFLD_0jQ9020000
Markell celebrated his 12th birthday on Nov. 17.
Facebook/Sonya Noah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRvgn_0jQ9020000
The boy was found dead at an abandoned home on Audubon Place in Jackson.
Google Maps

“If you know him say his name!!” the grieving mom wrote.

“My baby didn’t deserve that. He was literally a good smart kid.”

