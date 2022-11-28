ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jose Abreu signs with Astros as World Series champions reload

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The rich get richer.

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to sign former White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed.

Abreu, 35, joins the defending champion Astros’ already-stacked lineup, featuring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena, among others. It was reported that Houston had tried to sign Anthony Rizzo, who instead returned to the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIW6p_0jQ8zx9J00
Jose Abreu
Getty Images

Abreu hit .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2022. In his nine-year MLB career, he has hit 243 homers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy