ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Judge rejects plea from death row inmate’s daughter to watch execution

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBqXo_0jQ8zwGa00

A federal judge has rejected a plea from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s execution — because under Missouri law, she is too young to witness the man be put to death by lethal injection.

Kevin Johnson Jr., 37, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. The death row inmate’s lawyers’ appeals pending that seek to spare his life in the 11th hour.

Johnson’s daughter, Khorry Ramey, had asked to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City.

The ACLU’s court filing argued that Missouri’s law barring anyone under age 21 from witnessing an execution served no safety purpose and violated Ramey’s constitutional rights.

But US District Judge Brian Wimes ruled late Friday that Ramey’s constitutional rights would not be violated by the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ml2ZF_0jQ8zwGa00
Khorry Ramey, 19, had asked a federal judge to let her witness the execution of her father, Kevin Johnson Jr. (left), on Tuesday, but her request was denied because of Missouri’s age requirements.
ACLU

“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments,” Ramey said in a statement following the decision. “My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he’s been incarcerated.”

Ramey was 2 years old when her father was sent to death row. Two years later, her mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend in front of her.

The father and daughter have remained close through the years, and in October Ramey took her newborn son, Kaius, to meet his grandfather in prison for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuUII_0jQ8zwGa00
Johnson’s attorneys have filed appeals seeking to halt his execution, arguing that his conviction and sentencing had been tainted by racism.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SToeJ_0jQ8zwGa00
In 2005, when he was 19 years old, Johnson shot and killed police officer William McEntee, 43, after he served a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.
Kirkwood Police Department

“My dad was able to hold his grandson, and we were able to get photographs taken together,” she wrote . “It was a beautiful but bittersweet moment for me, because I realized that it might be the only time that my dad would get to hold his grandson.”

While the judge acknowledged in his ruling Friday that the law would cause emotional harm for Ramey, he found that was just one part of the court’s consideration.

Ramey said she was praying that Gov. Michael Parson would grant her father clemency.

But in an interview with the station KMOV last week, Parson, a Repbulican, signaled his intention to allow Johnson’s execution to go forward as planned.

“You got a guy who went over there, cold-blooded killed a police officer by two shots in the head after he shot him multiple times,” the governor said. “It’s a pretty vicious crime. Sometimes you have to answer the consequences to that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGH7Z_0jQ8zwGa00
Although he has spent much of his daughter’s life behind bars, Johnson (left) and Ramey remained close.
Facebook / Khorry Ramey

Johnson’s defense team has filed appeals seeking to halt the execution. They don’t challenge his guilt but claim pervasive racism played a role in the black man’s conviction and sentencing.

The court petition stated that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson could have been found guilty of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.

Johnson’s lawyers noted that he was 19 at the time of the officer’s killing — the same age as his daughter now — and had a history of mental illness, including depression, a suicide attempt at 14 and auditory hallucinations.

Courts have increasingly moved away from sentencing teen offenders to death since the Supreme Court in 2005 banned the execution of offenders who were younger than 18 at the time of their crime.

In a court filing to the US Supreme Court, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office stated there were no grounds for court intervention.

“The surviving victims of Johnson’s crimes have waited long enough for justice, and every day longer that they must wait is a day they are denied the chance to finally make peace with their loss,” the state petition stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qMjc_0jQ8zwGa00
In October, Ramey (left) brought her newborn son to prison to meet his grandfather (right) for the first time.
via ACLU

On July 5, 2005, McEntee, a 43-year-old married dad of three, was among the police officers sent to Johnson’s home to serve a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was on probation for assaulting his girlfriend, and police believed he had violated probation.

Johnson saw officers arrive and awoke his 12-year-old brother, Joseph “Bam Bam” Long, who ran next door to their grandmother’s house. Once there, the boy — who suffered from a congenital heart defect — collapsed and began having a seizure.

Johnson testified at trial that McEntee kept his mother from entering the house to aid Bam Bam, who died a short time later at a hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGGv1_0jQ8zwGa00
Johnson never denied his guilt. He shot the officer because he blamed him for the death of his 12-year-old brother, who suffered a seizure during Johnson’s arrest.
F. Brian Ferguson / Pool/AP file

In an interview earlier this month with St. Louis Public Radio, Johnson recalled kicking his bedroom door off its hinges and then roaming the neighborhood, angry at McEntee for holding back his mom as Bam Bam convulsed, screaming, “He killed my brother!”

Later that evening, McEntee returned to the neighborhood to check on unrelated reports of fireworks being shot off. That’s when he encountered Johnson.

Johnson pulled a gun and shot the officer twice, including once after he had collapsed on the ground.

“I think as humans, we tend to shift the blame,” Johnson said in the jailhouse radio interview. “I don’t think (McEntee) did anything that was wrong that day that I can even blame him for.”

With Post wires

Comments / 12

Reap070
5d ago

it's amazing when a cop kills a person black or white they get a few years in jail but when someone kills them it's always their life it is it the system just doesn't make no sense

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
Nik

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged

Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
MEMPHIS, TN
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy