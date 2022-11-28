ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Cox and Brandi Carlile Get Competitive With a 'Steak Off'

By Lizzy Buczak
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Courteney Cox’s kitchen was recently the setting of "The Great American Steak Off!"

The Thanksgiving cooking competition took place between Cox and Brandi Carlile. In the new video posted on Instagram, the Friends alum revealed Carlile’s recipe was for a rib eye, as the singer/songwriter told her daughters, “We’re going to use the OG recipe we created to see how it stands up against a superior cook’s take on it.”

She then pointed at Cox, who stood on the other side of the kitchen counter, and said that the comment tickled her “ego.”

The footage then showed the two women preparing their respective steaks, with Cox making some side commentary about Carlile’s use of salt, likening it to a chef’s decision to use only garlic as the seasoning.

Carlile’s daughter, Elijah, then offered to pepper the red meat, but the crooner wasn’t leaving room for error, informing her that because this a “very serious” job, it's too much for a 4-year-old, to which Cox rolled her eyes and continued rubbing her steak with olive oil and a spice that resembled paprika.

The duo then fired up the grill and threw the bad boys on the open flame.

Finally, it was time for the blind taste test. Someone off-camera cut and fed both the ladies a bite of each steak without telling them which one is which.

Despite the competitive nature of the steak-off, there was a surprising outcome as Cox chose Carlile’s steak, while Carlile chose Cox’s.

As both came out victorious, they high-fived each other and hugged as the video came to an end.

Carlile took to the comments, questioning: “The burning question is, do we share our secret recipe? 🤔 🥩”

One user exclaimed that the video is irrefutable proof that “food is always better when someone else makes it.”

A few fans couldn’t help but point out that Cox was channeling her Friends character, noting, “Monica Geller vibes😍” and “Monica lives inside you!”

Parade

