Read full article on original website
Related
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
CNET
You Probably Have Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you've noticed that your towels and clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the washing machine, the issue could be mold, mildew or bacteria -- all of which thrive in damp environments. If so, it's time to start cleaning your washer on a regular basis to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
BHG
How to Remove Salt Stains from Shoes
Rock salt and ice melt, typically a blend of sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride, are used to melt ice on streets and sidewalks, making them safer to traverse. Unfortunately, road salt causes ugly white-ringed stains on shoes that not only look unsightly but are also drying. This salt is especially damaging to leather, as the material will crack when it's sapped of moisture.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
Apartment Therapy
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Cozy 10×30 MitchCraft Tiny House
While we see a lot of bright white farmhouse tiny houses these days, Lisa bucked the tide by choosing an ultra-cozy color palette for her MitchCraft Tiny House on Wheels! Moody dark wood tones, warm stone colors, and striking custom windows make this a tiny home you’ll want to admire again and again.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless
Cleaning your car’s interior might seem like a task that is daunting. There are so many nooks and crannies that seem to attract dirt and dust. In this blog post, we will provide you with a thorough guide on how to clean every part of your car’s interior. We will discuss the best methods for cleaning fabric, vinyl, and leather seats, as well as carpets, floor mats, and headliners. We will also provide tips on how to remove odors from your car’s interior. Let’s get started!
I Am Absolutely Losinggg It At These 17 Christmas Decoration Fails
I, too, am "dre aiming" of a white Christmas!
The Hidden Downsides To Fake Fireplaces
If you have always wanted a fireplace, but your house doesn't have one, then an electric fireplace might be a good compromise. But they have their downsides.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
couponingwithrachel.com
Air Fryer Disposable Non-Stick Round Papers 100 Pcs Save 58%
Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
birdsandblooms.com
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
consumerqueen.com
Candle Day at Yankee Candle is Live!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Starting today (December 1st) thru December 2nd, Yankee Candle is celebrating Candle Day in-store and online! Large Jar Candles are on sale for only $12 (regularly $31) with a limit of 12 per order.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Garage with Apartment
Who knew a garage plan could look this good? Today's designs are both practical and stylish. This one features a studio apartment on the upper level. On the outside, a petite wraparound porch adds a homey touch. Arched windows contribute elegance, while metal roof accents bring in a touch of modernity.
The Best Bar Carts For Under $100
Looking for a bar cart on a budget? You can enjoy quality and convenience without breaking the bank. Here are some great options under $100 to fit every style.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Remove Super Glue from Countertop
Maybe you were doing a craft in the kitchen and didn’t realize until afterward that it would have been a good idea to lay out sheets of newspaper. Maybe your hand slipped as you were fixing a broken plate or a ceramic tile backsplash. Whatever your particular sticky situation, you want to know how to remove super glue from a countertop.
House Digest
New York, NY
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 1