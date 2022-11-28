USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Houston (23) (6-0) 782 2 2. Texas (5) (5-0) 732 4 3. Virginia (1) (5-0) 718 6 4. Arizona (6-0) 662 12 5. Purdue (3) (6-0) 627 23 6. Connecticut (8-0) 560 22 7. Creighton (6-1) 532 8 8. Indiana (6-0) 520 11 9. Kansas (6-1) 516 3 10. Baylor (5-1) 497 7 11. Arkansas (5-1) 464 9 12. Gonzaga (5-2) 435 5 13. Tennessee (5-1) 391 21 14. Alabama (6-1) 386 18 15. North Carolina (5-2) 324 1 16. Duke (6-2) 314 10 17. Illinois (5-1) 305 14 18. Kentucky (4-2) 285 13 19. Auburn (7-0) 274 16 20. Michigan State (5-2) 220 15 21. UCLA (5-2) 178 17 22. Maryland (6-0) 158 25 23. Iowa State (5-1) 145 43 24. San Diego State (4-2) 126 19 25. Ohio State (5-1) 70 26

Dropped Out: No. 20 Texas Tech (4-2); No. 24 Iowa (5-1).

Others receiving votes: TCU (5-1) 40; Iowa (5-1) 28; Texas Tech (4-2) 16; Wisconsin (5-1) 15; West Virginia (6-1) 11; Mississippi State (6-0) 11; Michigan (5-1) 9; Xavier (4-3) 8; Saint Mary's (6-1) 8; Oklahoma (6-1) 7; St. John's (7-0) 5; Miami (Fla.) (6-1) 5; Kansas State (6-0) 5; Charleston (6-1) 5; UNLV (7-0) 4; Drake (6-0) 2.

