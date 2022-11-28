ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

USA Today Top 25 Poll

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Houston (23) (6-0) 782 2
2. Texas (5) (5-0) 732 4
3. Virginia (1) (5-0) 718 6
4. Arizona (6-0) 662 12
5. Purdue (3) (6-0) 627 23
6. Connecticut (8-0) 560 22
7. Creighton (6-1) 532 8
8. Indiana (6-0) 520 11
9. Kansas (6-1) 516 3
10. Baylor (5-1) 497 7
11. Arkansas (5-1) 464 9
12. Gonzaga (5-2) 435 5
13. Tennessee (5-1) 391 21
14. Alabama (6-1) 386 18
15. North Carolina (5-2) 324 1
16. Duke (6-2) 314 10
17. Illinois (5-1) 305 14
18. Kentucky (4-2) 285 13
19. Auburn (7-0) 274 16
20. Michigan State (5-2) 220 15
21. UCLA (5-2) 178 17
22. Maryland (6-0) 158 25
23. Iowa State (5-1) 145 43
24. San Diego State (4-2) 126 19
25. Ohio State (5-1) 70 26

Dropped Out: No. 20 Texas Tech (4-2); No. 24 Iowa (5-1).

Others receiving votes: TCU (5-1) 40; Iowa (5-1) 28; Texas Tech (4-2) 16; Wisconsin (5-1) 15; West Virginia (6-1) 11; Mississippi State (6-0) 11; Michigan (5-1) 9; Xavier (4-3) 8; Saint Mary's (6-1) 8; Oklahoma (6-1) 7; St. John's (7-0) 5; Miami (Fla.) (6-1) 5; Kansas State (6-0) 5; Charleston (6-1) 5; UNLV (7-0) 4; Drake (6-0) 2.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan’s Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl

Needing one more domino to fall their way to get to the Rose Bowl, Penn State may have gotten exactly what to needed Saturday night to start planning a trip to Pasadena. With the door swung wide open for Ohio State to crash the College Football Playoff with upsets in the Pac-12 championship game and Big 12 championship game, and with reports suggesting Ohio State would ask to not play in the Rose Bowl if that scenario was in play, the only thing blocking Penn State’s path to the Rose Bowl was Purdue winning the Big Ten championship game against...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
113K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy