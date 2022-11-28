Read full article on original website
REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center
REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, August 5. The post REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors. A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is...
POCATELLO PIONEERS: Semi-pro baseball could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium
Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
Idaho8.com
More snow into Sunday
As the overnight storm moves out, cold air and SW winds 10-20 mph lock down the temperatures with single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today with some sun pushing through will be in the low to mid 20's in the valley. Everything that has flown and blown will freeze with ease, and real estate shrinks due to local icebergs. Slick roads, black ice, hazardous roundabouts and wipeout zones along roadsides and on secondaries remain problems for the region.
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New downtown storefront offering trendy, everyday clothing for women
IDAHO FALLS – For years, Naylene Huneryager has done freelance graphic design work for big nationwide brands. Now she’ll be providing a unique brand of her own as the owner of a new clothing store in downtown Idaho Falls. The 27-year-old Tennessee native is celebrating the grand opening...
Local Road Closures
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach
One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed. So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man. ...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls pauses plowing pending upcoming snowstorm
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
eastidahonews.com
These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather
DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
eastidahonews.com
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
