Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO PIONEERS: Semi-pro baseball could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium

Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

More snow into Sunday

As the overnight storm moves out, cold air and SW winds 10-20 mph lock down the temperatures with single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today with some sun pushing through will be in the low to mid 20's in the valley. Everything that has flown and blown will freeze with ease, and real estate shrinks due to local icebergs. Slick roads, black ice, hazardous roundabouts and wipeout zones along roadsides and on secondaries remain problems for the region.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Local Road Closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
ASHTON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

School closures for Friday, Dec. 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach

One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed. So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello

Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls pauses plowing pending upcoming snowstorm

IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday

Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather

DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions

ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January

CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Community Policy