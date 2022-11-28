Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
dallasexpress.com
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
MySanAntonio
Biogen falls on report patient died in partner's Alzheimer trial
Biogen shares fell Monday after a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease the company is developing with Eisai Co. The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain...
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
hcplive.com
Topical Roflumilast Cream Results in Higher Skin Concentrations
The mean plasma Ctrough of roflumilast was 1.78 ng/mL, and 9.86 ng/mL for roflumilast N-oxide after 8 weeks of treatment. A new analysis has quantified the pharmacokinetics of roflumilast cream for patients with chronic plaque psoriasis. A team, led by Archie W. Thurston Jr., PhD, Toxicology Solutions, defined the pharmacokinetic...
hcplive.com
Individualizing ADHD Treatment for Different Patient Populations
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: One question I often get asked from patients and clinicians alike is: if the patient has more inattentive symptoms vs hyperactive symptoms, do we treat those differently and choose different medications for those populations? Another question I get asked is: do you treat younger patients vs older patients differently in terms of your choice of medications?
MedicalXpress
Surprise leading causes of excess hospitalization for people with type 2 diabetes
Findings from a new study reveal that some unexpected conditions are leading to more hospitalizations in people living with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population. The emergence of iron deficiency anemia, mental health disorders and gastrointestinal disorders as leading reasons for excess hospitalization among those with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population was met with some surprise by Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute lead researcher, Professor Dianna Magliano.
Healthline
What to Know about Schizophrenia in Kids
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition rarely seen in children. But when it does occur in kids, it’s known as early onset schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that changes how you see reality. It affects around. around the world, but the condition is rare among...
hcplive.com
Clinical Comparison of Rituximab and Cyclophosphamide for Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD-CTD)
Despite its frequent use as a rescue therapy for patients with interstitial lung disease associated with connective tissue disorder, the effectiveness of rituximab hasn't been evaluated in many clinical trials. Rituximab and cyclophosphamide are both used as options for treating patients with severe or progressive connective tissue disease (CTD) associated...
targetedonc.com
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
hcplive.com
AMD Appeared More Common In Older, Female Patients at Rural Tertiary Care Hospital
Dry AMD was more common than wet AMD, but visual acuity was more significantly affected in patients with wet AMD. A new observational study in a rural tertiary care hospital reported age-related macular degeneration (AMD) was more commonly found in patients above 60 years of age and more often in female patients.
hcplive.com
Atopic Dermatitis Severity Linked to Incremental Societal Healthcare Costs
Both direct and indirect costs were higher in patients with mild-to-moderate and severe atopic dermatitis compared to the control group. A new analysis shows incremental societal costs are associated with the severity of atopic dermatitis, with both direct and indirect costs higher in patients with mild-to-moderate and severe atopic dermatitis compared to a reference group.
hcplive.com
Sarcoidosis-Associated Symptoms Improve With Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy
Patients with sarcoidosis who practiced online mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (eMBCT) showed improvements in fatigue, anxiety, depression, and health status. New research assessed the impact that 12 weeks of online mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (eMBCT) had on patients experiencing fatigue due to sarcoidosis. Fatigue is a prevalent and burdensome symptom for those...
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
Healthline
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
hcplive.com
Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment May Be a Rare Complication of Anti-VEGF Injection
Neither the retinal disease nor the VEGF inhibitor type was significantly associated with rhegmatogenous retinal detachment risk. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a rare complication of intravitreal injections with anti-VEGF in routine clinical practice and was associated with poor visual outcomes at 1 year, according to a retrospective analysis of data from the Fight Retinal Blindness! Registry.
