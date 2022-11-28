ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Want some sparkle in your life? Well, Sparky, you just need to tune in the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM for some sparkling blues jams! Listen live at 103.3fm in Asheville or stream the show live and anytime you want for 2 weeks after it airs on ashevillefm.org! I got some great new music for ya with recent albums by New Orleans octogenarian Little Freddie King, Lil’ Red & The Rooster, Boston’s GA-20, guitar/harmonica duo Rusty Zinn/Martin Lang, NYC keys wizard Dave Keyes and the legendary Buddy Guy! Also, some choice covers by the talented Rory Block! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is the red-headed stranger himself, Willie Nelson! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for 2 hours of mind tousling, butt rustling blues, baby!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain

It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home

Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Big Dave Eats: an Upstate TikTok star

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When you enjoy what you do it really makes a world of difference and that’s the thing-- I really enjoy doing this.”. Dave McClintock, a Spartanburg native, loves trying new restaurants. He made it a habit to go out and try somewhere new at least once a week. As a result, his friends turn to him for suggestions.
SPARTANBURG, SC
asheville.com

WNC Repair Cafe Returns on December 13th

On December 13, 2022, WNC Repair Cafe will open to the community for another evening of free repairs. A repair cafe is an event where you are invited to bring in broken household objects and meet with volunteer repair specialists who then guide you through the repair process. Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace, your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville

The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

ourstate.com

Three Days in Yancey County

When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, November 29th 2022

Hendersonville — (WLOS) Asheville 73, Cocke County (Tn.) 67 (F) Blue Ridge Early College 77, Andrews 41 (F) Cherryville 74, Chase 53 (F) Landrum (SC) 51, East Henderson 17 (F) McDowell 60, R-S Central 10 (F) Owen 57, Tuscola 35 (F) Rabun County (Ga.) 55, Franklin 42 (F) ---FHS:...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville

Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

Get your family involved in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, SC

