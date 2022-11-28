Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
ashevillefm.org
Boat Command – AshevilleFM Live Music Session show is up on the Live Recordings Tab – check it out!!
Asheville band “Boat Command” played The Getaway River Bar while we simulcast it live on the AshevilleFM Live Music Sessions – Links is below (hover label) or you can go to the LIVE RECORDING tab off the main menu to hear all the great ALMS recordings.. AshevilleFM...
ashevillefm.org
Soul of the Blues
Want some sparkle in your life? Well, Sparky, you just need to tune in the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM for some sparkling blues jams! Listen live at 103.3fm in Asheville or stream the show live and anytime you want for 2 weeks after it airs on ashevillefm.org! I got some great new music for ya with recent albums by New Orleans octogenarian Little Freddie King, Lil’ Red & The Rooster, Boston’s GA-20, guitar/harmonica duo Rusty Zinn/Martin Lang, NYC keys wizard Dave Keyes and the legendary Buddy Guy! Also, some choice covers by the talented Rory Block! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is the red-headed stranger himself, Willie Nelson! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for 2 hours of mind tousling, butt rustling blues, baby!
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain
It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
WYFF4.com
Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
greenvillejournal.com
Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home
Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
WLOS.com
Vacation rental inventory eclipses that of hotels for first time in Buncombe Co. history
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced at a meeting of tourism officials that for the first time in Buncombe County history, vacation rental inventory has eclipsed hotel inventory. During the...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
FOX Carolina
Big Dave Eats: an Upstate TikTok star
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When you enjoy what you do it really makes a world of difference and that’s the thing-- I really enjoy doing this.”. Dave McClintock, a Spartanburg native, loves trying new restaurants. He made it a habit to go out and try somewhere new at least once a week. As a result, his friends turn to him for suggestions.
asheville.com
WNC Repair Cafe Returns on December 13th
On December 13, 2022, WNC Repair Cafe will open to the community for another evening of free repairs. A repair cafe is an event where you are invited to bring in broken household objects and meet with volunteer repair specialists who then guide you through the repair process. Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace, your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville
The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
WLOS.com
High School Round Up, November 29th 2022
Hendersonville — (WLOS) Asheville 73, Cocke County (Tn.) 67 (F) Blue Ridge Early College 77, Andrews 41 (F) Cherryville 74, Chase 53 (F) Landrum (SC) 51, East Henderson 17 (F) McDowell 60, R-S Central 10 (F) Owen 57, Tuscola 35 (F) Rabun County (Ga.) 55, Franklin 42 (F) ---FHS:...
FOX Carolina
Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville
Drivers say a road closure is causing major delays and it’s not temporary. What city leaders plan to do about it. It's never too early to teach your kids about money. FOX Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter is taking you through how to have a conversation with your little ones at home.
FOX Carolina
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
itinyhouses.com
28′ Tiny House in NC is NOAH Certified, Packed with Appliances
Featuring a modern, open design and strategically located in a friendly tiny home community in North Carolina, this 28’ tiny house has what it takes to be the tiny space of your dreams. Sized just right and offering 364 sq ft of space, this comfortable tiny house is a...
WYFF4.com
Luxury, multi-million-dollar home sale breaks record for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. — This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A Cliffs home has broken a record for the highest-selling property ever in the group...
Michelin to host hiring event Wednesday
Michelin will host a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg.
