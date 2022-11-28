Tuesday is moooooooving day for Kadie the Cow; How you can see her on the moooooooove

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Tuesday is moooooving day for an iconic Columbus landmark.

Kadie the Cow will be leaving her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway.

Next stop?

A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus.

Uptown Columbus Inc. is relocating Kadie at a cost of more than $30,000. That includes any repairs and upkeep over the next 10 years.

The money was raised privately.

The big mooooooove will take place sometime after 9 a.m. Uptown Inc. President Ed Wolverton tells WRBL.

Kadie will be loaded onto a trailer and taken down Manchester Expressway to Second Avenue. She will then be brought down to the river via 10 th Street. She is expected to be in her new location by 9:30 a.m., when a small greeting ceremony is scheduled.

Multiple cranes will be used in loading and unloading the fiberglass cow.

The 20-foot bovine has called Columbus home since the mid-1960s when she was brought here as the mascot for Kinnett Diaries.

“It’s been a long time coming and we have had a lot of complications to work through,” Wolverton said.

