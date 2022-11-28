ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Tuesday is moooooooving day for Kadie the Cow; How you can see her on the moooooooove

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlql4_0jQ8y3Lr00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Tuesday is moooooving day for an iconic Columbus landmark.

Kadie the Cow will be leaving her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway.

Next stop?

A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus.

Uptown Columbus Inc. is relocating Kadie at a cost of more than $30,000. That includes any repairs and upkeep over the next 10 years.

The money was raised privately.

The big mooooooove will take place sometime after 9 a.m. Uptown Inc. President Ed Wolverton tells WRBL.

Kadie will be loaded onto a trailer and taken down Manchester Expressway to Second Avenue. She will then be brought down to the river via 10 th Street.  She is expected to be in her new location by 9:30 a.m., when a small greeting ceremony is scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4TEt_0jQ8y3Lr00

Multiple cranes will be used in loading and unloading the fiberglass cow.

The 20-foot bovine has called Columbus home since the mid-1960s when she was brought here as the mascot for Kinnett Diaries.

“It’s been a long time coming and we have had a lot of complications to work through,” Wolverton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home

A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus.  You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

2022 Bi-City Christmas Parade could have over 200 entries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade will return to Phenix City and Columbus on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m., for a morning of holiday-themed fun. Holli Browder is the director of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, which is in charge of the event. She estimated that there will be about 175 entries […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

A brush with cold weather then back to being unsettled

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below. The forecast will keep us clear for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

NATAS holding Southeast Emmy meet and great breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be holding a Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This networking event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus. Topics […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO: Columbus man arrested after firing shots at Elizabeth Canty Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 29, while the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted patrol checks, officers heard gunshots at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.   Officers observed an individual shooting and commanded the individual to show their hands.  The suspect fled in response and ran through an apartment. The suspect was later […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Airport (CSG) holding job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need a job? The Columbus Airport (CSG) will be holding a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs featured will include: Facilities maintenance technician Part-time beverage cart attendant Full-time and part-time line service technicians Part-time customer service representative Public safety officer Public safety firefighter officer […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Mayor Suspends Rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the Holidays

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer and has issued an order to “suspend” the rules at city of Opelika cemeteries starting on Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves, allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container) and trinkets on the graves.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA investigates traffic deaths over Thanksgiving holiday

ALABAMA (WDHN)— The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency put out a release concerning the eight traffic-related deaths that were investigated over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period. The deadly crashes occurred in Cleburne, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Mobile, and Pike counties. According to the ALEA release, four of seven persons traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy