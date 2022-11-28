Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru
A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury indicts Peoria man in connection with October shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted by a county grand jury on three felony charges following a shooting incident almost two months ago. The grand jury filed counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID Card against Luis Cardenas, 23.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Dealer From La Moille Locked Up On New Drug Charge
While out on bond awaiting a potential trial for allegedly dealing LSD and fentanyl, a La Moille man is accused of also trying his hand at selling cocaine. On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Randall McSherry on a La Salle County warrant for dealing cocaine. He's accused of selling the drug to officers in the city of La Salle.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man charged with strangling, beating pregnant woman
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
WSPY NEWS
Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center
More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
25newsnow.com
Part of Illinois Route 150 to be named after fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On Wednesday the Illinois House of Representatives put forward a resolution to name a portion of Illinois Route 150 after the late Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist. Weist died April 29th after he was hit by a car in Henry County that was...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police looking for missing teen
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
1470 WMBD
Crash near Morton leaves one dead
MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
1470 WMBD
Another order keeps Peoria County Auditor’s office open temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. – What’s left of the Peoria County Auditor’s office will stay in tact for now. That’s according to Peoria County Circuit Court Judge James Mack, who has issued yet another injunction keeping the office in tact past Thursday, when funding would have stopped. Voters...
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
