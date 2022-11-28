ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand Jury indicts Peoria man in connection with October shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted by a county grand jury on three felony charges following a shooting incident almost two months ago. The grand jury filed counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID Card against Luis Cardenas, 23.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Dealer From La Moille Locked Up On New Drug Charge

While out on bond awaiting a potential trial for allegedly dealing LSD and fentanyl, a La Moille man is accused of also trying his hand at selling cocaine. On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Randall McSherry on a La Salle County warrant for dealing cocaine. He's accused of selling the drug to officers in the city of La Salle.
LA MOILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man charged with strangling, beating pregnant woman

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail

Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center

More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
PONTIAC, IL
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
MORTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery

On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
OREGON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka police looking for missing teen

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
1470 WMBD

Crash near Morton leaves one dead

MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
MORTON, IL
985theriver.com

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON, IN
25newsnow.com

Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy