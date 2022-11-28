Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
KWQC
New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
977wmoi.com
Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Announces 2023 Event
The 2023 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture career exploration event will be held at Carl Sandburg College located in Galesburg, Illinois on March 3, 2023. Registration for the event will open December 15, 2022. Each school or organization is limited to 8 student registrants and 1 chaperone registration. Registration...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
977wmoi.com
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Illinois Rental assistance available through SAL Community Services
Moline, Illinois—Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus...
wgil.com
Critter Cove “Christmas for Critters” This Saturday
Critter Cove is a not for profit wildlife rescue organization. They are hosting a fundraising spaghetti dinner, “Christmas for Critters” this Saturday at Harley’s Pub on Grand Avenue. Buddy Montgmery and her husband run the organiztion. Betty and volunteer Carrie McCance joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the organization and the event.
ourquadcities.com
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
KBUR
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Nov. 22-26, 2022
OGLE COUNTY – Shawn K. Reynolds, 47, of Oregon was stopped for improper lane usage on Nov. 22 at 8:26 p.m. on Interstate 88 at milepost 35 in Whiteside County. Reynolds was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Reynolds was released after posting bond.
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
theproxyreport.com
Western Avenue to close Dec. 5-9 due to construction
MACOMB, Illinois – At Western Illinois University, Western Avenue will be closed Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9, for construction and implementation of a water line to serve the new Center for Performing Arts building and surrounding buildings, according to a release from WIU. Western Avenue will be...
