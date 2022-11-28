ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Bucks to Sit Multiple Starters vs Hornets

Are things finally starting to go Charlotte's way? Well, maybe. All season long, the Hornets have been playing shorthanded with injuries to LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin. No, they're not getting any of those guys back tonight but the Hornets will however, have a chance...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Coming off a close loss against the Lakers, I expect the Milwaukee Bucks to come into this game out for blood. They’ve also recently gotten back Khris Middleton who scored 17 points in his season debut yesterday. The Hornets will put up a fight but will ultimately get overpowered by a significantly more talented and disciplined Bucks team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith Making His Mark On Defensive End

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shook things up a bit when he closed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with Haywood Highsmith at power forward instead of starter Caleb Martin. Highsmith finished with the Heat's highest plus-minus at plus 12. "H had...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

It seems like there's a good chance the LA Clippers will finally get some big help again in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they're going against a healthy Sacramento Kings team that's looking to prove itself in the Pacific Division. The Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’

HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense

James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
DETROIT, MI

