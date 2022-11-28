Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bucks to Sit Multiple Starters vs Hornets
Are things finally starting to go Charlotte's way? Well, maybe. All season long, the Hornets have been playing shorthanded with injuries to LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin. No, they're not getting any of those guys back tonight but the Hornets will however, have a chance...
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks
Coming off a close loss against the Lakers, I expect the Milwaukee Bucks to come into this game out for blood. They’ve also recently gotten back Khris Middleton who scored 17 points in his season debut yesterday. The Hornets will put up a fight but will ultimately get overpowered by a significantly more talented and disciplined Bucks team.
Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith Making His Mark On Defensive End
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shook things up a bit when he closed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with Haywood Highsmith at power forward instead of starter Caleb Martin. Highsmith finished with the Heat's highest plus-minus at plus 12. "H had...
Will Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Deliver On His Multiple Championship Guarantees?
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is starting to sound like the NBA's version of Joe Namath. In 1969, it was Namath who guaranteed the New York Jets would win the Super Bowl III. This season, Butler has made similar statements on three occasions.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed
It seems like there's a good chance the LA Clippers will finally get some big help again in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they're going against a healthy Sacramento Kings team that's looking to prove itself in the Pacific Division. The Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard...
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to end a two-game skid Saturday night as they return home to take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will air...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’
HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense
James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
