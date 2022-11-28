Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
wtvy.com
Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home. Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages. They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames. Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a...
wtvy.com
Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama. That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.
wdhn.com
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
wdhn.com
LIST: Christmas events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday just around the corner, there are plenty of events for the whole family to attend and have a holly jolly time. Here’s a look of December holiday events in the Wiregrass. Thursday, December 1. The Enterprise Christmas Parade will start...
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises. It's called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
WTVM
Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
wtvy.com
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”. CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week. This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten. Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
wtvy.com
Color The Weather 11-28
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Countdown to Christmas
Countdown to Christmas
wdhn.com
Shop without the kids, Dothan host kids day-camp
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Do you need time to shop before the holidays? Or do you just simply need time for yourself?. Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a one-day event/camp called the Holiday Drop & Shop. The one-day camp will be on Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Westgate Park.
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
wtvy.com
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
wtvy.com
Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
