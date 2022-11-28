DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”. CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO