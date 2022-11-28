ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home. Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages. They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames. Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama. That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Major power outages in north Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Christmas events in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday just around the corner, there are plenty of events for the whole family to attend and have a holly jolly time. Here’s a look of December holiday events in the Wiregrass. Thursday, December 1. The Enterprise Christmas Parade will start...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises. It’s called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WTVM

Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”. CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week. This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten. Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Color The Weather 11-28

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Countdown to Christmas

Dothan Leisure Services is introducing a one-day camp named Holiday Drop & Shop. Holiday Drop & Shop will take place on December 3rd from 12 to 5 p.m., is a total of $20, and will be held at Westgate Park.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Shop without the kids, Dothan host kids day-camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Do you need time to shop before the holidays? Or do you just simply need time for yourself?. Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a one-day event/camp called the Holiday Drop & Shop. The one-day camp will be on Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Westgate Park.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy