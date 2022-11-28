Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
Suspect identified in University of Utah hidden camera case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified 32-year-old Frederick William Weitze as the suspect involved in a case of cameras hidden in all-gender bathroom stalls at the University of Utah. Weitze was booked on four Class ‘A’ misdemeanors of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment and one third...
This popular full-service day spa now has a location in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s time to treat yourself! And with the stress of the holidays in full effect, you deserve to relax in a setting like no other. For those living in Salt Lake County, a new full-service spa from an ever-growing Utah favorite has now arrived.
What is video marketing and how can it help?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The world of marketing has changed a lot over the years, especially for small businesses that are trying to make a lot happen with not a lot of resources. Joining us to discuss the state of transition is Cameron Porter, the Owner and Executive Producer of Robin Hood Studios.
This is how a simple plasma donation can save lives
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While we all know of plasma centers in town, many of us still don’t understand how important this plasma is in saving lives every day. One of the leading names in the industry, Grifols, is a trusted brand with Plasma Donation Centers located all around Utah. These centers include Biomat USA, Talecris Plasma Resources, and IBBI.
Christmas Caprese Appetizer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Food is a holiday party must and we have the perfect appetizers for you. Kiana Williams joined us today to share her Christmas caprese. It’s the perfect combo of a caprese salad and the holidays. Ingredients:. 3-4 Large Red Vine Tomatoes. 16-32 oz...
How to give the gift of romance this Holiday
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — With so many ways to show affection to our romantic partners — intimacy is considered to be one of the best forms of connection. Sadly, for many men, the connection between intimacy and romance can become lost in their relationships with the onset of erectile dysfunction (ED).
Tips to avoid scams when shopping for the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many Americans will start their holiday shopping in the coming weeks if they haven’t started already. According to the FBI, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) receives a large number of calls in the early months of each year, which they say suggests a correlation with holiday season shopping scams.
