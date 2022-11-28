COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Kevin Willard has already brought the buzz back at Maryland. Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped the No. 22 Terrapins stay undefeated with a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night. As impressive as the win...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO