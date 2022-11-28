Read full article on original website
Related
‘The White Lotus’ Portia Actor Thinks She Would ‘Ruin’ Albie
Albie and Portia looked like they were going to be a couple -- but it didn't happen. 'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson is glad.
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
Tri-City Herald
It’s a Boy! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kara Bass Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Guillermo Rojer
Congratulations! 90 Day Fiancé star Kara Bassgave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Guillermo Rojer. “We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio.” Kara, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, December 3. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
Comments / 0