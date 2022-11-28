ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn Nation

Huskers React Results: Fans approve of Matt Rhule hire

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Huskers football team has a new man in charge. Matt Rhule was announced...
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Challenged by a Strong Kansas Team, Wins in Four

Nebraska 3 vs Kansas 1 - 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 Nebraska played with Nicklin Hames and Whitney Lauenstein in the starting line up for the first time in the NCAA Tournament. That made a difference early in the match, as the Huskers fired on all cylinders for two sets. In those two sets Nebraska held the Jayhawk to a -.013 hitting percentage, doing so with a combination of skills.
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Complete 3-Peat, Crown Three Champs at CKLV

The last time a team not named Nebraska has won a Cliff Keen Invitational team title was all the way back in December of 2018 when Ohio State won it. Since then, Nebraska has captured the team title in 2019, 2021 and again this weekend. The 16th-ranked Huskers earned the...
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas

What a day the Huskers had to start the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Out of its 10 wrestlers, No. 16 Nebraska will have five of them in Saturday morning’s semifinal round. The Huskers sit in third in the team race but have the most semifinalists of any team.
Corn Nation

Wrestling: NU Heading to Vegas for Possible Three-Peat at Season’s Toughest Tourney

Nebraska hasn’t taken the mat since a very successful weekend at the Navy Classic and the Younes Hospitality Open. The Huskers seem to be improving and hitting their stride as they approach the premier in-season tournament of the year. The Cliff Keen Invitational includes 32 teams, 12 of them ranked in the Top 25. Another, the University of Nebraska-Kearney, is ranked No. 1 in Division II.
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs #9 Virginia Tech Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) at 9/9 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0) Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: ACC Network Sam Ravech (PBP), Brooke Weisbrod (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. The clash...
