Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Huskers React Results: Fans approve of Matt Rhule hire
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Huskers football team has a new man in charge. Matt Rhule was announced...
Five Heart Podcast 305: Defeating Iowa Was The Least Interesting Thing To Happen This Week
It’s been a very interesting week with Nebraska football. A lot has happened and not all of it good. Look back and think about it, it’s been the wildest week of Nebraska football news in several years, including the day of that guy we fired. Greg and I...
Nebraska Volleyball Challenged by a Strong Kansas Team, Wins in Four
Nebraska 3 vs Kansas 1 - 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 Nebraska played with Nicklin Hames and Whitney Lauenstein in the starting line up for the first time in the NCAA Tournament. That made a difference early in the match, as the Huskers fired on all cylinders for two sets. In those two sets Nebraska held the Jayhawk to a -.013 hitting percentage, doing so with a combination of skills.
Wrestling: Huskers Complete 3-Peat, Crown Three Champs at CKLV
The last time a team not named Nebraska has won a Cliff Keen Invitational team title was all the way back in December of 2018 when Ohio State won it. Since then, Nebraska has captured the team title in 2019, 2021 and again this weekend. The 16th-ranked Huskers earned the...
Nebraska Volleyball Continues to Adjust their Line up During the NCAA Tournament; Tonight they Meet Kansas
Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) vs Kansas (19-10, Big 12 8-8) When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas
What a day the Huskers had to start the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Out of its 10 wrestlers, No. 16 Nebraska will have five of them in Saturday morning’s semifinal round. The Huskers sit in third in the team race but have the most semifinalists of any team.
Wrestling: NU Heading to Vegas for Possible Three-Peat at Season’s Toughest Tourney
Nebraska hasn’t taken the mat since a very successful weekend at the Navy Classic and the Younes Hospitality Open. The Huskers seem to be improving and hitting their stride as they approach the premier in-season tournament of the year. The Cliff Keen Invitational includes 32 teams, 12 of them ranked in the Top 25. Another, the University of Nebraska-Kearney, is ranked No. 1 in Division II.
Nebraska Defeats Delaware State in the First Round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Nebraska 3 vs Delaware State 0 - 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 Nebraska advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 win over Delaware State. Lindsay Krause led the team with 10 kills on 20 swings and Lexi Rodriguez impressed with 19 scintillating digs. Both players were bright spots in an ever changing line up for Nebraska.
Nebraska WBB vs #9 Virginia Tech Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) at 9/9 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0) Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: ACC Network Sam Ravech (PBP), Brooke Weisbrod (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. The clash...
