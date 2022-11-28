ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Professor to Advocate for Young Nutrition Professionals

Nadeeja Wijayatunga appointed to board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, an assistant professor of nutrition and hospitality management at the University of Mississippi, will join the board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition, a leading global authority in nutrition science, for 2022-23. Wijayatunga...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Sets Membership Party and Announces New Affiliate

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s long-running music and literature show, closes out 2022 with their annual holiday membership party on Friday, December 2. The show is also announcing a new radio/online affiliate, WUOT, 91.9 FM in Knoxville, Tennessee. The membership party will be held Friday at The Lyric...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program

University of Mississippi community asked to donate items for Facilities Management employees’ children. The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through December 14, 2022.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin officially agrees to new contract, details revealed

Lane Kiffin has agreed on a new contract with Ole Miss. In a season where rumors had Kiffin reportedly accepting the job at Auburn, it seems the Rebel fanbase can finally breathe. Kiffin’s contract is set for six years with a rollover to 7, averaging around $9 million per year....
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford

As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Man assaulted during disturbance in Olive Branch

Olive Branch police are investigating a reported assault during a disturbance in the city Monday evening. According to police, the disturbance was reported in the 7700 block of Highway 178 shortly before 6:30 p.m. On arrival, a Hispanic male victim told officers that he had been involved in a motor...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

