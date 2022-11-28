Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Professor to Advocate for Young Nutrition Professionals
Nadeeja Wijayatunga appointed to board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, an assistant professor of nutrition and hospitality management at the University of Mississippi, will join the board of directors for the American Society of Nutrition, a leading global authority in nutrition science, for 2022-23. Wijayatunga...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
thelocalvoice.net
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Sets Membership Party and Announces New Affiliate
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s long-running music and literature show, closes out 2022 with their annual holiday membership party on Friday, December 2. The show is also announcing a new radio/online affiliate, WUOT, 91.9 FM in Knoxville, Tennessee. The membership party will be held Friday at The Lyric...
thelocalvoice.net
Egg Bowl Run: Ole Miss, Mississippi State ROTC Cadets Leg 100 Miles Across North Mississippi
ROTC students relayed from Starkville to Oxford to deliver game ball. ROTC cadets from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University relayed The Egg Bowl game ball nearly 100 miles across the northern Mississippi gridiron Monday, November 21, 2022, for the 10th annual Egg Bowl Run. The Bulldogs met...
thelocalvoice.net
Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program
University of Mississippi community asked to donate items for Facilities Management employees’ children. The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through December 14, 2022.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
The Pavilion (Ole Miss): Ole Miss Women’s Basketball vs. Alabama A&M (6 pm) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. Lunch: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; Dinner 6–10 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. 1012 East...
therebelwalk.com
Rebel recruits react to news of Coach Kiffin’s decision to return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — In all the hoopla surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s decision to return to the Rebels in 2023 and spurn Auburn’s offer to become the Tigers’ head coach, there were quite a number of recruits watching it all. We recently caught up...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Where to find a storm shelter in Lafayette County, Miss.
OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in Lafayette County, Miss., want to make residents aware of storm shelter locations in the event of severe weather. Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and potential tornadoes are expected to track through the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here’s a list of storm...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin officially agrees to new contract, details revealed
Lane Kiffin has agreed on a new contract with Ole Miss. In a season where rumors had Kiffin reportedly accepting the job at Auburn, it seems the Rebel fanbase can finally breathe. Kiffin’s contract is set for six years with a rollover to 7, averaging around $9 million per year....
wtva.com
Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
hottytoddy.com
Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford
As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
desotocountynews.com
Man assaulted during disturbance in Olive Branch
Olive Branch police are investigating a reported assault during a disturbance in the city Monday evening. According to police, the disturbance was reported in the 7700 block of Highway 178 shortly before 6:30 p.m. On arrival, a Hispanic male victim told officers that he had been involved in a motor...
