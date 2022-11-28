LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It appears that the Louisville football program has finally learned their postseason draw, and they'll be taking on an old rival. The Cardinals have been selected to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, and will face Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, according to a report from The Athletic's Justin Williams. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EST.

