Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Rebel Wilson fans disappointed over sizes in her new fashion label

Fans aren’t happy with Rebel Wilson’s new clothing line. The actor recently launched loungewear brand R&R Club with her partner Ramona Agruma, but the line has faced backlash online. R&R Club’s sizes range from XS to XL, prompting one TikToker to call out Wilson’s brand’s ‘lack of size...
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents

Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna in tears as divorce to co-star gets finalised

Love Is Blind contestant Iyanna McNeely shared a heartbreaking update with her followers as her divorce from Jarrette Jones. Iyanna and Jarrette tied the knot in the second season of the hit Netflix reality show after falling in love without seeing each other in the flesh. They were one of...
