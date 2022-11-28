Read full article on original website
Related
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked
Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Woman shocked after discovering 'actual value' of her £1,080 Cartier Love Ring
A jewellery-loving TikToker's jaw was left on the floor when she discovered that her Cartier ring allegedly cost a hell of a lot more than what it was worth in gold. Savannah Mukeshi had begged her boyfriend to snag her a £1,080 Love Wedding Band for her 28th birthday last year, leaving her mum 'going beserk'.
Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree
People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
Prince Harry warns public about Royal Family in first Netflix trailer for Harry and Meghan
Netflix has released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated documentary featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Watch below:. Described as a 'Netflix global event' per the official description, the documentary will include interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plus intimate home videos of their new life in the US.
Mum-of-seven says she had to tell her kids she can't afford to get them all presents this Christmas
A mum-of seven has said she can't afford to buy all her children Christmas presents this year, due to the cost of living crisis. Jackie Hands, 62, from Greater Manchester, says she won't be buying her older children gifts this year, and has been forced to tell them that they won't be finding any gifts under the tree on the big day.
Man criticised after he cut down neighbour's tree because it was blocking driveway
A gardener has sparked mixed reactions after sharing a video in which he cut down the branches of a tree that was overhanging from a neighbour's garden. Typically, it goes without saying that you shouldn't touch someone else's stuff without permission - let alone take a big blade to it.
Woman slammed as 'rude and inconsiderate' after using plastic sheet to cover plane seat
A woman has found herself at the centre of an internet storm after she decided to take extra precautions with the cleanliness of her plane seat. Now, as we all know, public transport of any kind can be a minefield, and generally speaking, it's a good idea to cause as little trouble for other passengers as possible.
People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree
It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Woman spends £400 on clip-in veneers but ends up looking like a ‘donkey’
A woman who spent £400 on clip-in veneers has been unable to use her extravagant purchase as they made her look like a ‘donkey’, admitting they’ve been sitting in the drawer for the past year. Veneers may be one of the biggest beauty trends right now,...
Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas
A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
People are losing it over nan’s brutal reaction to daughter’s ‘messy dinner’
If you've been anywhere near the internet recently, chances are that you've heard about messy dinners. The clue is very much in the dinner name and the concept involves a messy meal that comes with almost no clean up, as it's served on a plastic sheet that can be easily removed and binned after use.
Kim Kardashian called out for hiring a pianist to wake her children up every morning in December
They don't call the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year for nothing, and for some parents, this means going to some serious effort to make it magical. Obviously, if you've got a big budget, you can pull out all the stops, and this is exactly what Kim Kardashian decided to do - by hiring a pianist to wake her kids up ever day this month.
Rebel Wilson fans disappointed over sizes in her new fashion label
Fans aren’t happy with Rebel Wilson’s new clothing line. The actor recently launched loungewear brand R&R Club with her partner Ramona Agruma, but the line has faced backlash online. R&R Club’s sizes range from XS to XL, prompting one TikToker to call out Wilson’s brand’s ‘lack of size...
People are convinced Ken swears at Barbie in Toy Story 3 scene
A clip of Barbie and Ken from Toy Story 3 has gone viral online after viewers think they can hear Ken swearing at Barbie. In the clip, viewers think they can hear Ken saying 'f**k' as Barbie shreds up all of his clothes when she finds out the doll has been working with the film's villain, Lotso.
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents
Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna in tears as divorce to co-star gets finalised
Love Is Blind contestant Iyanna McNeely shared a heartbreaking update with her followers as her divorce from Jarrette Jones. Iyanna and Jarrette tied the knot in the second season of the hit Netflix reality show after falling in love without seeing each other in the flesh. They were one of...
Original Teletubbies baby has made a drastic career change since days as child actor
Remember the Teletubbies baby who appeared as the sun in the sky?. Those who ever watched Teletubbies as a kid will remember the iconic laugh and beaming smile, as the sun baby looked down on Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po in Tubby land. Now, 25 years on from when...
Tyla
54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0